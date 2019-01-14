A senior Conservative MP has proposed an end-date of December 2021 for the most contentious element of Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU, in a parliamentary manoeuvre intended to win Brexiters’ support in Tuesday’s historic vote.

Downing Street said it was considering whether to support Andrew Murrison’s proposal, which would require EU leaders to renegotiate the deal to ensure that the so-called Irish backstop could not be used after December 31 2021.

The EU has so far said that the backstop, a mechanism to avoid a hard Irish border after Brexit, is “temporary”, but has refused to set an end date, because of uncertainty about when alternative arrangements — such as a UK-EU trade deal — would be in place.

It has insisted that it will not under any circumstances renegotiate the 585-page exit deal, which includes the backstop.

But Mr Murrison’s amendment, one of more than a dozen put forward by MPs to the motion to give House of Commons approval to the Brexit deal, is intended to rally Conservative support for Mrs May. The prime minister is seeking to avoid one of the largest Commons defeats ever suffered by a modern British government.

Mr Murrison said his proposal had the “virtue of simplicity” and would create an “incentive” for the EU to renegotiate rapidly its future trading relationship with the UK. The backstop is loathed by many Brexiters who fear it would “trap” the UK in a customs union with the EU.

If carried, the amendment would give Mrs May a clearer mandate to renegotiate with Brussels.

While Mr Murrison, the chair of the Commons’ Northern Ireland select committee, is a Brexiter who has pledged to back Mrs May’s deal, other amendments are intended to neutralise or overturn it.

The speaker of the Commons John Bercow will be able to call votes on an unlimited number of amendments.

The amendments will be voted on before Mrs May’s deal — so if one is accepted, the final vote will be on an amended motion, which would be likely to attract less opposition than the deal itself.

For tactical reasons, some opponents to Mrs May do not want to support amendments, even where they agree with them.

Hilary Benn, the Labour chair of the Brexit select committee, has put forward an amendment that tries to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

But many pro-EU MPs would vote against Mr Benn’s amendment because they want a straight up and down vote on the government’s deal. Such a vote would maximise the chances of inflicting a big defeat on Mrs May, and of clearing the way for new Brexit proposals after Tuesday.

By accepting both amendments, the government hopes to give cover to MPs on both sides looking for a pretext to support Mrs May’s deal.

Sir Hugo’s amendment, an early attempt to win round Brexiter MPs, would give the Commons a vote over the introduction of the backstop and oblige the government to strike a trade deal or alternative arrangements to replace it within one year of it taking effect.

Other amendments are far less welcome for the government. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has put forward one that rejects Mrs May’s deal because it “fails to provide for a permanent UK-EU customs union and strong single market deal”.

The text calls on parliament to “pursue every option” except Mrs May’s deal or a no-deal Brexit.

The Scottish National party and Liberal Democrats have put forward amendments to facilitate a second referendum. But most supporters of another public vote, including Conservative MPs such as Dominic Grieve, are holding fire unless and until Mrs May loses a vote on her deal.