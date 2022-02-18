All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What is the alternative name for a snow leopard?

Which organisation is still commonly known by the name of a street at the back of its original headquarters — which it left in 1890?

What is the common name for the skin infection tinea pedis?

Which long-running BBC sitcom of the 2000s was set in Runcorn?

In Benny Hill’s song “Ernie”, which alliterative character kills Ernie?

Which power station was the site of America’s worst nuclear accident?

According to a Conservative party slogan, the 2001 general election was the “last chance to save” what?

Which phrase for America’s leading universities was first used in 1935?

JR Ewing in Dallas and Buffalo Bill both wore which kind of cowboy hat?