James Walton

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

A snow leopard enjoys the seasons first snow storm at the Bronx Zoo on December 20, 2008 in New York City
© James Devaney/WireImage/Getty

  1. What is the alternative name for a snow leopard?

  2. Which organisation is still commonly known by the name of a street at the back of its original headquarters — which it left in 1890?

  3. What is the common name for the skin infection tinea pedis?

  4. Which long-running BBC sitcom of the 2000s was set in Runcorn?

  5. In Benny Hill’s song “Ernie”, which alliterative character kills Ernie?

  6. Which power station was the site of America’s worst nuclear accident?

  7. According to a Conservative party slogan, the 2001 general election was the “last chance to save” what?

  8. Which phrase for America’s leading universities was first used in 1935?

  9. JR Ewing in Dallas and Buffalo Bill both wore which kind of cowboy hat?

  10. Whose 2004 album Mind Body & Soul made her the youngest female solo artist to have topped the UK album chart?

Click here for the answers

Get alerts on Life & Arts when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article