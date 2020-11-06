State of Mind special

Urban walks, side hustles, flexible working — keeping calm in testing times
How urban walks can provide the perfect escape

Taking to the streets in city centres and suburbs can be a liberating experience even in pandemic times

Covid-19 has made it vital for employers to support flexible working

‘I can say now what I didn’t say to my managers years ago: flexible work creates space to breathe’

How lockdown encouraged young people to step up their side hustles

From plants to embroidery, they have turned job losses and salary cuts into business opportunities

Lockdown has worsened addiction problems but offered new support too

Stuck at home, with alcohol and drugs easily available, substance addicts have found lockdown hard-going

