State of Mind special Urban walks, side hustles, flexible working — keeping calm in testing times © Alice Zoo How urban walks can provide the perfect escapeTaking to the streets in city centres and suburbs can be a liberating experience even in pandemic timesnew Covid-19 has made it vital for employers to support flexible working‘I can say now what I didn’t say to my managers years ago: flexible work creates space to breathe’new How lockdown encouraged young people to step up their side hustlesFrom plants to embroidery, they have turned job losses and salary cuts into business opportunitiesnew Lockdown has worsened addiction problems but offered new support tooStuck at home, with alcohol and drugs easily available, substance addicts have found lockdown hard-goingnew