Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer attacked Rishi Sunak as ‘weak’ as calls escalated for the Tory party chair Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked over his £5mn settlement with Inland Revenue. How much is the row damaging the PM’s credibility and his vows to clean up parliamentary standards? Plus, as Sunak and his cabinet met for an awayday at Chequers to map out strategy, we discuss the challenge of his rocky ‘narrow path’ to election victory.

Presented by George Parker, with deputy political editor Jim Pickard, political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and columnists Robert Shrimsley and Stephen Bush. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

We'd like to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? Please help us by filling in our listener survey at ft.com/politicssurvey It will take you around 10 minutes to complete and you will be in with a chance to win a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds!

-Follow @GeorgeParker @RobertShrimsley

-Subscribe to FT UK politics newsletter

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide