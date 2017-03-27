S Africa’s Zuma orders finance minister home from foreign trip

South African president Jacob Zuma on Monday ordered Pravin Gordhan, his finance minister, to return immediately home from an investor roadshow to London and New York, fuelling speculation he is planning a cabinet reshuffle.

The dramatic cancellation of the week-long trip reignited concerns over a long-running power struggle between Mr Zuma and Mr Gordhan over control of the Treasury that has divided the ruling African National Congress and brought policymaking to a standstill. The rand, which has been the world’s strongest performing currency this year, fell 2 per cent against the dollar after the announcement.

In a statement, Mr Zuma’s office said the president had instructed Mr Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, “to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow to the United Kingdom and the United States and return to South Africa immediately”.

No reason was given for the decision by the presidency, which had previously given Mr Gordhan’s team authorisation to travel to meet investors and rating agencies.

“This is quite the shock way of doing things,” said Peter Attard Montalto, a Nomura analyst, adding that the recall “could be a test of the water [by Mr Zuma] to undertake a reshuffle.”

Mr Gordhan left South Africa on Sunday and was meeting investors in the UK on Monday.

Related article S African security agency denies role in burgling judge’s office Fears for independence of courts after computers stolen from chief justice

The roadshow was intended to reassure investors who have remained nervous about threats to the Treasury’s independence since Mr Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015, briefly replacing him with a little-known backbencher.

Mr Gordhan, who previously served as finance minister between 2009 and 2014, was reappointed to the Treasury’s top post in the wake of the debacle, a move that helped stem a sell-off in the rand and South Africa’s equity markets. But Mr Gordhan has been at loggerheads with Mr Zuma and his allies for the past year, particularly over the Treasury’s efforts to crackdown on cronyism and improve the management of lossmaking state-owned enterprises.

They have also clashed over the influence of the Guptas, a business family who are Mr Zuma’s friends and have been accused of using their political connections to influence ministerial appointments and win state contracts.

Police charged Mr Gordhan with fraud in October in a case that was widely seen as politically motivated. The charges were dropped but added to concerns that the finance minister and Treasury were being undermined.

As part of the roadshow, Treasury officials were due to brief rating agencies that will decide in the next few months whether to downgrade South Africa to junk status over the lack of reform to the country’s sluggish economic growth rate.

Speculation over an cabinet reshuffle has risen with the return to South Africa this month of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the president’s ex-wife and a veteran of previous ANC governments, after she served as chairperson of the African Union Commission.

A ministerial posting would raise her profile ahead of an ANC conference in December at which she is expected to be a frontrunner to take over from Mr Zuma as the party’s leader.

Ms Dlamini-Zuma was in London last week to introduce herself to investors as part of her political comeback, people familiar with the meetings said.

Monday’s recall also comes a day before a court battle is due to commence between Mr Gordhan and Oakbay, the Guptas’ holding company.

Mr Gordhan has sought clarification from the courts that he is not required to intervene on behalf of Oakbay over the closure of its accounts at South Africa’s four biggest banks last year.