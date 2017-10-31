This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Brexit will destroy up to 150,000 jobs in the City of London, Lex estimates. That is twice the “reasonable scenario” which the Bank of England has assumed for UK financial services, says the BBC. Why so high? First, to grab attention. Second: impunity. No one is likely to check the accuracy of our prediction years hence. Whoever coined the phrase “lies, damned lies and economic impact assessments” was right.

You should doubt the BoE’s 75,000 number too. No one has yet bettered Coutts Career Consultants, which in 1988 forecast 225,000 job losses, only to learn that white-collar workers in the Square Mile numbered no more than 220,000. Forecasts of shake-outs are recurrent, and recurrently wrong.

A 75,000 reduction would certainly be painful. Though more than a million people work in financial services in the UK, cuts resulting from a hard Brexit would fall heftily on the City, which employs about 300,000. But 75,000 is one of those weaselly figures prefaced by “up to”. It emanates from a 2016 report from consultants Oliver Wyman. This was commissioned by TheCityUK, a trade body as queasy about Brexit and its effects as the BoE.

The report itself is reasonably balanced. Its central case is for 32,000 job losses in the event of a hard Brexit, with 75,000 as an outer boundary. At the lower limit, assuming UK-based finance businesses kept easy EU access, only 3,000 jobs would go. That is a rounding error in the industry’s natural annual wastage.

Oliver Wyman bearishly imagines the City’s dense interconnections make it vulnerable. Instead, they make it robust. “Clusters above a certain size are very flexible,” says Cardiff university economics professor James Foreman-Peck. Financial services employment in London has dithered between 325,000 and 350,000 over three market cycles. Capacity creates jobs, as well as vice versa.

Post-Brexit, news of City lay-offs will attract attention as fevered as the BoE’s 75,000 prediction. The new jobs data needed to calculate net employment figures will be harder to come by. Someone will pointlessly calculate gross job losses anyway. The City, meanwhile, will soldier on.

