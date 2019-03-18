FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

US financial technology group FIS has unveiled plans to buy Worldpay in a $43bn deal that would make it one of the biggest providers of the infrastructure that powers banks and payments.

The deal by Fidelity National Information Services, an acquisitive Florida-based company, is the latest in a string of mergers and acquisitions by payments providers, spurred by the sector’s rapid growth as customers shift from cash to paying with cards or online.

The growth in these payment methods has triggered a wave of dealmaking as companies seek to consolidate the fragmented industry. But as Lex writes, payment groups, like children, can outgrow their seniors. “The question is whether bigger really is better.”

In the news

May’s Brexit deal faces block threat Theresa May has been warned by parliamentary referee John Bercow that she will not be able to put her Brexit deal to another vote unless there are substantial changes to it. The speaker of the House of Commons is proving to be a thorn in the prime minister’s side. Here is our profile on him, as well as our explainer on what it will take to get her deal passed. For daily Brexit events, subscribe to our Brexit Briefing newsletter here. (FT)

Lyft seeks $23bn valuation The US ride-hailing service wants to raise up to $2.1bn through an initial public offering in what is expected to be the first in a series of hotly-anticipated moves to the public market by Silicon Valley start-ups this year. (FT)

Utrecht shooting leaves three dead Dutch police have arrested a suspected gunman after three people were killed and five injured on a tram in the city of Utrecht. The reasons behind the shooting remain unclear. (FT)

Goldman makes plans to boost female hiring Goldman Sachs has rolled out a raft of new policies aimed at increasing the proportion of women at the company, including extending a goal of 50/50 recruitment so that it covers all analysts and entry-level associates who are hired. (FT)

China stocks climb to 10-month high The CSI 300 closed up 2.9 per cent on Monday in its largest one-day gain since late February, following comments by Li Keqiang, the Chinese premier, who said the government still has the ability to maintain stable economic growth. New data on the shadow banking industry, however, indicates private corporate defaults are on the rise. (FT)

Criminal sanctions sharpen fintechs’ Brexit focus London’s fintech community is become increasingly exasperated with the uncertainty of Brexit after being warned by the Irish central bank of criminal sanctions in the event of a hard or no-deal Brexit. “If I was starting another fintech today, I would have to think very long and hard as to whether London was the best place to do it,” one chief executive tells #fintechFT. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

The day ahead

France day of strikes French unions have called for a day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies. He is increasingly under pressure following another weekend of violence this month. (FT)

Possible US-Brazil reset US president Donald Trump will meet Jair Bolsonaro at the White House on Tuesday as the Brazilian president, known as Tropical Trump, seeks to reset ties with Washington. (FT)

What we’re reading

Tech’s ‘#MeToo’ clause Tech investors are increasingly including “#MeToo” clauses in deals with start-ups, forcing entrepreneurs to disclose complaints about sexual harassment in the workplace as more women speak out about sexism in the industry. (FT)

Ivy-whisperers and the business of college admissions The role of admissions consultants and their place in the university ecosystem is attracting fresh attention with the revelation last week that dozens of parents had paid approximately $25m in bribes to secure places for their children at top schools. Here is how the industry works. (FT)

How to win over men and influence them When it comes to gender equality policies there is one thing missing: men. Their involvement in equality programmes dramatically increases their chance of success, both in lifting women’s careers and reducing male resentment. (FT)

What happened to the American dream? The US looks more and more like an emerging market economy in the sense that the basics of the American dream — housing, education and upward mobility — have all been compromised, writes Rana Foroohar. The economic consequences are obvious. So are the political ones. (FT)

Inside the scandal that rocked GAM The asset management group gave little explanation when it suspended Tim Haywood, a star bond fund manager, prompting an investor flight out of his funds. Now a year later, GAM Holding’s market value has plunged by two-thirds. Here is what we know. (FT)

Africa’s female freedom fighters Six decades since a wave of African decolonisation, women pivotal to liberation crusades still are not celebrated alongside their male peers, whose names grace universities and airports. But that is beginning to change. (Quartz)

Video of the day

Why Trudeau’s popularity has taken a nosedive Justin Trudeau became Canadian prime minister on a platform of being nice and a clever social media campaign. The FT’s Ravi Mattu explains why maintaining his carefully constructed image was always going to be difficult. (FT)