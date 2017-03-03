FCA criticises asset managers over research and trading charges

The UK’s financial watchdog has launched an attack on asset managers, warning that the majority are “falling short” of requirements aimed at ensuring clients receive value for money for research and trading charges.

The Financial Conduct Authority said there were widespread examples of “poor practice” at asset managers, with some fund houses using investors’ money to pay for one-on-one research meetings with company bosses despite the practice being banned in 2014.

It warned it would consider launching more detailed investigations if asset managers did not improve the way they handled so-called dealing commissions that are charged to clients.

“We identified poor practices at the majority of firms we visited and several could not demonstrate meaningful improvements in terms of how they spend their customers’ money through their dealing commission arrangements,” the FCA said.

“Where we identify breaches of our rules, we will consider further action, including referring firms for further investigation.”

Asset managers have long lumped together the fees they pay investment banks for research and trading, and passed this cost on to investors. The FCA has previously estimated that asset managers spend about £3bn of their clients’ money on dealing commissions a year.

But in 2014 the regulator said fund houses needed to ensure that any research, such as analyst notes, that clients were ultimately paying for was “substantive” and that asset managers were not spending more of their customers’ money than necessary.

After visiting 17 asset managers to examine their dealing commission arrangements, the regulator found problems at the majority of the companies.

Gina Miller, co-founder of SCM Private, a wealth manager, said it was “simply inexcusable” that asset managers were not complying with the rules.

“It is now time for the chief executives of these companies to face formal disciplinary action from the FCA.”

The financial watchdog found that some asset managers showed “little thought or consideration behind how research budgets are set and managed”, while in other cases dealing commissions were being used to purchase non-permissible items, such as access to chief executives.

Daniel Godfrey, co-founder of the People’s Trust, an investment trust, and the former chief executive of the Investment Association, a trade body for asset managers, said the FCA’s findings were a clear example of why research and trading costs should not be bundled together.

“The whole underlying premise of buying research from clients’ dealing commissions is flawed,” he said.

Mr Godfrey added that the introduction of European rules, known as Mifid II, which require asset managers to set separate budgets for research and trading, should encourage more asset managers to stop charging investors for the research they use to make investment decisions.

Several asset managers, including Neil Woodford, the UK’s best-known investor, and Jupiter, have already announced plans to cover the cost of research from their own balance sheet.

The Investment Association said: “The asset management industry is committed to building a robust framework for the payment of research that works in the best interests of its clients and delivers value for money.”