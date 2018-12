Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The S&P 500 is on course for its worst December since 1931, the military is called in to deal with chaos at London's Gatwick airport and Malaysia targets Goldman Sachs for reparations over the 1MDB scandal. Plus, the FT's Aime Williams explains why the US is pulling troops out of Syria—and how that move has caused disarray in the Trump administration.