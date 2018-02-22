Centrica, the owner of British Gas, on Thursday singled out the government’s impending price cap on energy bills as one of the main reasons for its move to cut another 4,000 jobs, as it reported a 17 per cent drop in group profits.

Iain Conn, chief executive, insisted the company was not “in a blame game” but it had to respond to greater digitisation in the industry as customers moved online, intense competition — especially in the UK — and the proposed price cap.

Centrica was making more job cuts than it would have done otherwise without the looming cap, said Mr Conn, but he declined to quantify the exact number. “We have got to get ready for this,” he added.

The government has proposed a temporary cap on the most common and expensive household electricity and gas tariff, the biggest single intervention in the UK energy market since privatisation in the 1980s.

Centrica was among a number of big six energy suppliers who last year said they would withdraw their standard variable tariffs, but the government still plans to move ahead with the cap in time for next winter. It said it had 4.3m customers on this tariff at the end of 2017 but it expected this to have fallen to around 3m by the end of 2018.

“The combination of political and regulatory intervention in the UK energy market, concerns over the loss of energy customers in the UK, and the performance issue in North America have created material uncertainty around Centrica,” said Mr Conn.

The new cuts, which are expected to lead to annual savings of £500m by 2020, come on top of previous efficiency measures and will lead to total savings of £1.25bn a year by 2020.

Mr Conn said that by 2020 Centrica will have shed around 9,500 jobs, representing as much as a quarter of the group’s workforce at the end of 2014. The majority of the losses will be in the UK. The cuts will be partly offset by the creation of an additional 2,000 jobs. The company employs around 33,000 people in the UK and North America.

Centrica, said Mr Conn, was “halfway through a six-year re-positioning of the company” that would refocus the group on “the core of energy supply and services”.

The new cuts came as Centrica announced a 17 per cent drop in adjusted group operating profits to £1.25bn for the year to end-December after suffering “significantly reduced profit” in its business supply division in the UK and North America. The company had warned in November that its annual profit would miss market expectations, sending its shares to an 18-year-low. Adjusted earnings for the full year were 22 per cent lower to £698m.

Investors had feared that Centrica might cut its dividend but the company said it would propose a payout of 12p a share, flat with the year before. Mr Conn said the company expected to maintain the current level of the dividend, “subject to generating adjusted operating cash flow within the targeted range and net debt remaining within a £2.25bn-£3.25bn range”.

Shares in the company were up more than 6 per cent in early trading.

Neil Wilson of ETX Capital said: “The extra focus on financial discipline is of course welcome but the question is whether Conn and co have more in mind to fix Centrica than just wielding an axe to costs. Despite today’s small uplift, shares are down two-thirds from the September 2013 peak and are now trading where they were in 1999. Not a great performance by any stretch and it will take more than just slicing costs here and there to fix it.”

Centrica also announced it would look to sell its 20 per cent stake in Britain’s fleet of nuclear power stations by 2020.

The group’s business energy supply divisions suffered particularly. In the UK, this division saw adjusted operating profit fall 92 per cent to £4m reflecting in part warmer weather and lower customer account holdings, which fell 9 per cent to 653,000.

Adjusted operating profit in the core UK household supply arm actually rose 3 per cent to £572m despite it losing another 1.4m customer accounts. Mr Conn said the majority of these had been lossmaking.

Centrica also reported a £476m post-tax net exceptional charge, predominantly relating to impairments of its exploration and production assets. Group net debt fell £877m to £2.6bn, at the lower end of the £2.5bn-£3bn range it had targeted at the end of 2017.