Diageo shows recovery is on track with strong sales

Diageo reported better than expected interim results on Thursday, the latest sign that the world’s largest producer of spirits has successfully reversed multiple years of slowing profits and sales growth.

Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker scotch, Tanqueray gin and Smirnoff vodka, reported organic net sales growth of 4.4 per cent in the six months to the end of December, with organic operating profit up 4.4 per cent. Analysts had expected sales growth of 3.4 per cent and a 2.2 per cent year-on-year increase in organic operating profit, according to company-compiled consensus.

Organic net sales were up 3 per cent in North America compared with the same period last year. North America is Diageo’s largest market, accounting for just over one-third of the group’s overall sales and almost half of its earnings before interest and tax.

Organic net sales were also up 5 per cent in Europe, Russia and Turkey, 4 per cent in Africa, 3 per cent in Asia and a better than expected 11 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“It’s not often that we’re able to write that Diageo has reported a strong set of results across the board, but that seems to be the case,” said James Edwardes Jones, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

“We regard these as a strong set of results and — something we’ve not been confident about previously — think they go a long way towards justifying Diageo’s confidence in its ability to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth and 100 basis points of margin growth over the medium term,” he added.

Edward Mundy, an analyst at Jefferies, was similarly bullish, saying the results “confirm” Diageo’s recovery is “on track, with momentum building”.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company rose more than 4 per cent in the first hour of trading, to £22.34.

For three years, Diageo recorded slowing organic operating profits and sales growth. But last year, the distiller hailed a self-styled turnround, after reporting a 3.5 per cent rise in organic operating profits, compared with the 0.7 per cent recorded in 2015.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive, said on Thursday that the latest set of results confirmed Diageo was “building a stronger, more consistent, better performing company”.

Diageo is among the blue-chip companies with high dollar earnings that have benefited from the steep fall in the pound after the UK voted to leave the EU last year.

Its shares have risen by nearly a fifth since the referendum and the company said on Thursday that the weak pound was expected to benefit net sales by £1.4bn and operating profit by around £460m for the current financial year, an improvement on previous forecasts of a £1.1bn benefit for net sales and a £370m bump to operating profits.

However, the company left its full-year forecasts unchanged, with Mr Menezes saying he was “confident” Diageo would meet its target of “consistent mid-single digit top line growth” and organic operating margin improvement in the three years to June 30 2019.