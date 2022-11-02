The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates by 0.75 points for the fourth time in a row, and Pfizer raised its sales forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine by $2bn to $34bn on Tuesday. Plus, FT journalists examine whether Elon Musk will be able to run Twitter effectively in addition to several other companies.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Elon Musk has taken on two seriously difficult problems with Twitter

Twitter Space recording: What can we expect from Twitter under Elon Musk?

Pfizer lifts revenue outlook as Covid jab price rise boosts sales

Fed set to raise rates by 0.75 points for fourth time in a row

Demand for US workers rebounds despite Fed’s efforts to cool economy

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

