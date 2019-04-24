One of the US’s most senior intelligence officials did not mince his words after the UK decided to let Huawei build some parts of its 5G mobile network.

Rob Joyce, senior cybersecurity advisor to the US National Security Agency and a former adviser to Donald Trump, said letting the Chinese supply 5G equipment would be like giving Beijing “a loaded gun”.

The US has been lobbying its allies for months that using the Chinese telecoms company would jeopardise the security of the next generation of mobile internet communications, giving Beijing the ability to interfere with, or spy on, mobile networks.

He said the US would look carefully at Britain’s decision. “We have got to understand all the details of that and decide what that means,” he said. “What we will be insistent on is UK decisions can’t put our information at risk but the good news is that the UK already understands that.”

Mr Joyce noted the concerns repeatedly raised by an oversight board established in the UK to probe the security of Huawei’s equipment.

“For eight years they have had the cyber security centre there and the last several years there have been some really horrific reports about the quality of that activity and what’s being produced,” said Mr Joyce.

But UK officials were insistent on Wednesday that they had thoroughly assessed the risks of using Huawei for 5G, a decision that will be looked at by other countries as they struggle with the same issues.

“The UK is very alive to this issue,” said one security official. “Huawei’s technical flaws are not the sort of flaws a sophisticated state actor could do anything useful with.”

Britain reached its position on Tuesday at a meeting of its ten-person national security council, headed by Theresa May, the prime minister.

After months of debate, and with relations with the US and China dependent on the outcome, Mrs May was told that giving Huawei the contract would provide value for money and diversify the range of suppliers operating in the 5G sector. Unspoken was the undoubted boost it would give to ties with China, just ahead of a visit to the country by Philip Hammond, the chancellor.

But ranged against Mrs May were key ministers who warned that such a move would compromise Britain’s security and put an intolerable strain on relations with key allies, most notably the US.

The Australians are pretty dismayed and the American reaction won’t be good. It will certainly raise a question mark over the future of the Five Eyes and intelligence sharing

Mrs May, a former home secretary who has an instinctive distrust of Beijing, sided with the official advice — and the counsel of Mr Hammond — to bring Huawei into the fold.

The case for proceeding with Huawei was made by Mr Hammond on Wednesday, when he told MPs: “It’s essential that we get the balance right, ensuring that our networks are built in a way that is secure against interference from whatever source, but also are competitive.”

Mr Hammond travels to Beijing on Thursday in search of contracts for British companies in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The need to bolster Britain’s trade with China in a Brexit era hung over the national security discussions.

“Where our security experts tell us that there are ways in which we can maintain security — whether it’s of networks or installations that avoid the most economically costly outcomes – then we should look very carefully at those options,” he said.

David Lidington, Mrs May’s deputy, told MPs that Britain was also keen to have a diversity of suppliers in the 5G era. If the security advice was that Huawei was safe, he was prepared to go along with it.

But Mrs May’s decision was fraught with domestic political danger. Ministerial hawks on the national security committee, keen to flag their credentials as potential future prime ministers, circled during the meeting.

Gavin Williamson, defence secretary, Jeremy Hunt, foreign secretary, and Sajid Javid, home secretary, struck hawkish positions, warning that Huawei could provide Beijing with a backdoor route to Britain’s secrets.

Britain can expect a negative response not just from the US but also from other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing programme.

“The Australians are pretty dismayed and the American reaction won’t be good,” said one ministerial aide. “It will certainly raise a question mark over the future of the Five Eyes and intelligence sharing.”

Australia is the only other Five Eyes member that has followed the US entreaty to ban Huawei, while other countries such as Germany have said that no specific supplier should be banned from 5G.

The Australians determined that the distinction made by the UK, to use Huawei equipment on the “edge” of a network, for antennae and base stations, but not in the core where sensitive information is stored, will be increasingly meaningless in the 5G era, as more data moves to the edge.

Robert Strayer, ambassador for cyber and international communications in the US State Department, argued that while the “edge was dumb” in the 4G era, there was “no relevant distinction between the core and the edge of a 5G network”.

“In a 5G network much of the smart computing capacity that needs to be done because of the need to have very low latency and sort of immediate response, immediate computing, will move to the edge. So we need to be sure the infrastructure that undergirds that as well is just as secure as the core,” Mr Strayer said earlier this month.

But telecoms companies have told British ministers in recent months that “the edge” argument has been overplayed. “The argument that 5G is a completely new architecture, it’s bullshit,” said a chief technology officer of one of Britain’s largest telecoms companies.

He said telecoms companies would only need to install a handful of data centres to reap the benefits of 5G and that it would maintain the distinction between the core and the access networks.