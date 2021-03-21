This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Global marketing
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Explain one factor that has contributed to the globalisation of a business such as Nestlé
Analyse the importance to Nestlé of adopting a polycentric approach to marketing KitKat in Japan
Provide two reasons why a business such as Nestlé might choose to enter an international market
A business must adapt its product or service if it wants to successfully implement a strategy of internationalisation. To what extent do you agree with this statement?
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
