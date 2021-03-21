Jump to comments section Print this page

  Global marketing

How the KitKat went global

  • Explain one factor that has contributed to the globalisation of a business such as Nestlé

  • Analyse the importance to Nestlé of adopting a polycentric approach to marketing KitKat in Japan 

  • Provide two reasons why a business such as Nestlé might choose to enter an international market

  • A business must adapt its product or service if it wants to successfully implement a strategy of internationalisation. To what extent do you agree with this statement?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

