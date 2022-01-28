FT Weekend Quiz: ‘Not Going Out’, Paul Heaton and John Kennedy Toole
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
According to the critic David Thomson in The New Biographical Dictionary of Film, who’s “the best and most important actor in the history of the cinema”?
Who created, and stars in, the sitcom Not Going Out?
Which ascent, dubbed “the last problem of the Alps”, was finally made by a German-Austrian team in July 1938?
Which band, formed by Dave Hemingway and Paul Heaton, split in 2007 due to “musical similarities”?
Whose 1927-1928 record of 60 league goals in the English football’s top tier still stands?
Which posthumously published novel by John Kennedy Toole won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction?
What’s the last word in the Nato alphabet that’s six letters long?
What’s the full name of the organisation of which Frances O’Grady, Norman Willis and Vic Feather have been general secretaries?
The river Witham rises near Grantham, before flowing through which county town?
Arthur Benjamin Sugarman was the birth name of which shirt maker, whose shirts were particularly popular with Mods?
