Record inflation, soaring energy prices and tax rises — despite the gloomy economic and financial headlines, three-quarters of readers who answered an FT poll said they expected their bonus to be bigger, or substantially bigger, than last year’s.

If you’re lucky enough to be one of those people, this podcast episode is for you, because the squeeze on living standards and turbulent stock markets mean it’s even more important to use your bonus wisely.

Presenter Claer Barrett is joined in the FT studio by three experts, FT columnist and former investment banker James Max, Nimesh Shah, chief executive of tax specialists Blick Rothenberg, and Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The three of them give their views on comments from the FT readers who bravely bared their financial souls to tell us whether they intended to spend, save or invest their bonus — and why it pays to use tax efficient methods like pensions and Isas.

