Browse watch boutiques for Rolexes or Patek Philippes today and you’ll likely be greeted with “for exhibition only” signs — and will have zero chance of walking out with a new watch. Waiting lists now are part and parcel of securing a luxury timepiece. Research from a report by Morgan Stanley and consultancy LuxeConsult revealed that there was a waiting list for essentially 100 per cent of Rolex models at UK retailer Watches of Switzerland last year, compared with around 10 per cent in 2014.

Thankfully, there are some rather crafty alternatives. Though not the real thing, these “watches” have the same eye-catching design, meticulous handcraft and attention to detail that watch fans love.

Pony McTate is a crochet artist based in rural New Zealand who, in her studio overlooking fields of sheep and the occasional wild peacock, creates crochet watches with matching boxes for diehard horology fans across the globe. Unsurprisingly, Rolex is the most requested brand, especially the bejewelled Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow and Submariner models. McTate uses beads, gold thread and metal embellishment, and says that Rolexes really suit the crochet medium. “There’s so much sparkle, bling and stuff going on,” she says. On Instagram, images of her work are accompanied by droll comments and captions, such as “When you ask Grandma for a Rolex”, “Haters will say it’s fake” and “It’s even accurate twice a day”.

Xavier Francisci is a Geneva-based watch collector who commissioned two crochet pieces from McTate after seeing her Instagram account: a gold Rolex 6264 and the Daytona Rainbow in gold. “I immediately thought it would be an original gift for my wife,” he says. “The colours, the details — it’s very precise and at a level I’d never seen.”

McTate seems perplexed by her newfound fame in the rarefied world of luxury watchmaking. “My pieces get sent around the world, most typically to guys who are driving fast cars and doing fun things in places like the Middle East. And then they’ve got this lovely little crochet, handcrafted thing sitting on their shelves,” she says. “Some people think it’s kitsch or some kind of desecration of an art form. But I think for many it’s having a bit of fun with something that can often be quite serious.”

A Labeg cardboard version of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, $511, labeg.art

Another creative who has fun with the buzz around watches is Hong Kong-based artist Gabriel Lau, who under the name Labeg crafts watches from corrugated cardboard, paper, plastic wrap, acrylic and ink, and then frames them (despite countless requests from clients to make them wearable). Watchmaking icons, from the surrealist-style Cartier Crash to the bestselling Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, are rendered ugly and awkward, to use Lau’s own words — “to just have some fun and make it interesting”, he says. Lau, who cites American artists Tom Sachs and Bill Barminski as influences, studied product design at university and says his paper sculptures are his “creative outlet” (his day job is in sales and marketing at his family’s construction materials business).

I want the dial to be beyond the human eye

Lau’s commissions, priced from HK$4,000 ($510 or £410), are typically made to celebrate either a client’s existing watch or their “grail watch”, a term used to describe a coveted timepiece. Immortalising one’s watch in art is a privilege that also taps into a shared passion, says Lau. “I love that I’m able to connect with people and be part of their story,” he says.

California-based Robbie Jones also has a day job — as a model-maker at the stop-motion animation studio Laika — but found a cult following for his miniature watch models. They’re displayed on his aptly named Instagram account @tinyassprops, pinched between his fingers or a pair of tweezers. Sized at one-sixth of the real thing, the models are made using CAD software, 3D printers and laser-cutting tools, then hand-assembled and hand-painted. They range in price from $50 to $250.

A Robbie Jones miniature of the Carl F Bucherer Manero Autodate watch in the film ‘John Wick’, part of a limited-edition set, $175, tinyassprops.com

Jones is particularly obsessive about the measurements and details. “I’m scaling everything so that every bezel, screw and thickness is the same,” he explains. “For example, I try and count the number of notches on a crown and if there are 36, I try to put 36 on the model.” The hardest part is the dial, which can come in at a microscopic 5mm. “It’s super tiny. I want people to look at it, see details and then look under magnification and see even more details. I want it to be beyond the human eye,” he says.

Jones wasn’t originally a watch fan. He started out making accessories for the niche hobby of doll collectibles, and credits his first watch — Walter White’s Tag Heuer Monaco in Breaking Bad — with kicking off his horology habit. “You start to see how much energy, knowledge, technique and skill goes into making a watch,” he says. “I’ve become a kind of watch fanatic — it’s touched on my obsessive-compulsive nature and my eye for detail. If I ever leave the movie industry, I want to go to watch school and make watches.”

Find out about our latest stories first — follow @financialtimesfashion on Instagram