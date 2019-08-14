Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets this summer to express their disaffection with a government that has failed to deliver economic growth or improve living standards for much of the past five years. Adrienne Klasa discusses this new mood of rebellion and how Russian president Vladimir Putin has responded with Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief, and Russian sociologist Greg Yudin.





Contributors: Adrienne Klasa, creative producer, world news, Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief, and Greg Yudin, associate professor of sociology at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. Producer: Fiona Symon

