A year is a long time in Chinese business

Last Friday, Wang Shi, chairman of China Vanke, one of the country’s largest property companies, was back in the spotlight — and enjoying it for a change.

After a year of struggling to retain control of Vanke, he was holding forth at a Beijing conference organised by the Paulson Institute about the company’s overseas projects and the challenges posed by Chinese capital controls, confident that he had finally fought off a takeover attempt from a rival property developer.

Only 12 months ago, he appeared to be on the verge of losing control of the company he founded to a brash outsider — Yao Zhenhua, a property developer turned insurance mogul who had built up the largest single stake in Vanke. Today Mr Wang is firmly back in control of Vanke and Mr Yao has been banned from participating in the insurance industry for 10 years.

It is an outcome few would have predicted at this time last year, and one that illustrates much about the sometimes capricious intersection of politics and business in China.

With hindsight, it might seem that Mr Wang possessed a unique understanding of the political pressures that would eventually force China’s securities and insurance regulators to side with him against Mr Yao. A more likely explanation is that he was lucky.

Mr Wang’s initial reaction to Mr Yao’s hostile takeover bid was to dismiss the latter as a “barbarian” opportunist who was using his highly leveraged insurance company to snap up shares in Vanke.

The barbarian slight backfired. Many people viewed Mr Wang, one of China’s most prominent entrepreneurs, as a privileged establishment figure. If Mr Yao wanted to take a run at Vanke, they argued, then more power to him. Had not the ruling Chinese Communist party recently pledged to let market forces play a “decisive role” in the economy?

Thanks to Mr Yao’s bid, the price of Vanke’s Shenzhen-traded shares soared from Rmb14 in November 2015 to Rmb24 just a month later — a 70 per cent gain. They are still trading at more than more than Rmb21 a share.

Chinese regulators, meanwhile, had more important things to deal with than refereeing a battle for control of Vanke. Mr Yao made his move in late 2015, when policymakers were struggling to contain a crisis of confidence on the country’s equity and currency markets.

In the absence of any intervention from Beijing, Vanke sought help from the municipal government in Shenzhen, where it is headquartered, by proposing to issue shares to a local state-owned enterprise. That was opposed by both Mr Yao and a large Beijing-based state company, China Resources, which did not want their stakes in Vanke to be diluted.

With market calm finally restored by the summer of 2016, an internal government debate on whether officials should spur economic growth or rein in credit was decided in favour of the latter.

Suddenly Mr Yao, whose insurance company’s expansion had previously been encouraged by the industry regulator, was a symbol of financial excess. It did not help his cause that an annual rich list, published in October, showed that his net worth had soared from less than $2bn to more than $17bn in just one year, making him China’s fourth-richest person.

By the end of last year, China’s aggressive new securities regulator, Liu Shiyu, had adopted and doubled down on Mr Wang’s barbarian comments. Mr Liu told the Asset Management Association of China that some of its members had illegally sold wealth management products disguised as life insurance to raise funds for leveraged buy-outs. “You’ve gone from being strangers at the gate to barbarians and robbers,” he said. “That’s not allowed.”

Mr Liu’s counterpart at China’s insurance regulator, Xiang Junbo, quickly fell in line and last month Mr Yao was handed his decade-long ban from the insurance industry.

Had Mr Yao started building his stake in Vanke in late 2014 rather than late 2015, it is possible he would have pulled off the most daring hostile takeover in Chinese corporate history. Nobody was complaining when his insurance unit’s annual premium income soared from Rmb272m in 2012 to Rmb78bn in 2015 — or more than 287 times.

Instead, he made his move a year too late and was caught on the wrong side of a much larger policy shift.

But Mr Yao has a few blessings to count. He has not been detained or imprisoned for any alleged wrongdoing and is still much richer than he was a year ago. Like Mr Wang, he is a survivor.

