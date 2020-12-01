Finding a ‘side hustle’ that can earn you some money alongside your main job is an attractive idea — but one that can be hard to achieve in practice.

Jonny, this week’s podcast guest, has tried a few different side hustles but found them to be more of a hassle, as they’ve ended up costing him time rather than earning him extra cash.

With ambitions to be a campaigner on personal finance issues, charity worker Jonny is also considering hustling for volunteering opportunities that could boost his future career prospects. But how can he find the right balance?

Presenter Claer Barrett hears from experts Abadesi Osunsade, founder of Hustle Crew and presenter of the Techish podcast, who advises Jonny to apply “success metrics” to his hustles to judge whether they’re a wise investment of his time.

Juliet Tomlinson from Oxford university’s careers service urges Jonny to be laser-focused on the skills that he needs to acquire, and to keep on ‘hustling’ as he moves up the career ladder.

