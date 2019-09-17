The UK’s financial watchdog is investigating senior managers at Metro Bank over their roles in the misreporting scandal that forced it into an emergency share issue this year and prompted its share price to tumble more than 80 per cent.

The Financial Conduct Authority first began investigating Metro Bank in February, a month after it first revealed that it had miscategorised the risk-weightings for large numbers of its loans. The mistake meant it did not have enough capital to protect against potential losses.

In August, the FCA said it had extended its investigation to include “certain senior members of management”, and to cover the period from 1 June 2017 until February 26 this year, when it reported its full-year results and announced plans for the share issue.

The widened scope of the investigation was revealed in a bond prospectus published on Tuesday evening. Metro is preparing to issue loss-absorbing debt known as MREL as part of regulatory requirements affecting all large banks.

Metro is separately being investigated by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority. The prospectus provided further details on the areas under investigation by the two regulators.

Metro said the regulators were examining its regulatory reporting, its systems, controls and governance to ensure compliance with reporting obligations, and the timing and content of its market updates. In addition to its comments on the misstated risk weightings, the investigations are also considering its comments on how long it would take to move to a new type of risk-rating process that would lower its capital requirements.

The prospectus warned investors that Metro may “incur significant expense” in connection with the investigations, and said they could lead to “a public censure, financial penalties or compensation payments, a variation or suspension of Metro Bank’s regulatory permissions and possible criminal and/or civil liability for Metro Bank”.

Metro Bank said: “As you would expect, we are in regular dialogue with the FCA and the extended scope is part of the ongoing investigation that we announced on 26 February 2019. We welcome the progress being made and look forward to this investigation reaching its conclusion.”

The flurry of criticism and negative coverage which followed news of the error led some large customers to pull money from their accounts with Metro, prompting a £2bn fall in customer deposits in the first half of the year.

However, Tuesday’s update suggested the bank was making some progress in returning to growth, with deposits increasing from £13.7bn at the end of June to £14.4bn at the end of August.

Shares in Metro have fallen 83 per cent since the start of the year and 43 per cent since its equity raise in May, to £2.85.

