The strong US dollar gets stronger
The US dollar has been on a tear, just reaching a six-month high. It might be a sign investors and traders are getting used to the idea that US interest rates will be “higher for longer.” Today on the show, we look at the greenback’s continuing strength and try to understand how it will affect global markets. Also, we go long London and long Jamie Dimon’s interest rate calls.
Follow Ethan Wu (@ethanywu) and Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) on X, formerly Twitter. You can email Ethan at ethan.wu@ft.com.
