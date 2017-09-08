UK construction output falls faster than expected

Construction output in Britain fell by much more than expected during July, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics on Friday.

Output declined by 0.9 per cent in July, compared with the previous month. Analysts were expecting the industry, which accounts for about 7 per cent of UK national income, to contract by 0.2 per cent.

The figures marked the fourth consecutive month of contraction in the sector. Construction output has declined during the past 12 months due to a decrease in the volume of new commercial work, and repair and maintenance work, suggesting some businesses are holding off on new investments following the Brexit vote.

Samuel Tombs, UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said on Friday that the “downturn in the construction sector is worsening rapidly, with Brexit risk largely to blame”.

The decline in July was due to a 3.9 per cent month-on-month fall in private housebuilding, which had previously been a bright spot for the sector as the government’s Help to Buy scheme incentivised housebuilding.

Private housebuilding was 3.4 per cent higher in July this year compared with the same month last year.

The ONS figures showed a 0.3 per cent year-on-year decline in new construction work overall and a 0.7 per cent decline in repair and maintenance. The data also showed that new orders for buildings fell by 7.8 per cent during the second quarter of 2017, reaching their lowest level since the first quarter of 2014.

The figures also showed that manufacturing output grew at its strongest pace in the year so far in July, largely thanks to growth in car production after it had fallen in the previous three months. Car production grew by 13.7 per cent month-on-month during July, the strongest pace of growth since March 2009.

The 0.5 per cent increase in manufacturing output more than offset declines in production in Britain’s North Sea oilfields, meaning industrial output grew by 0.2 per cent overall, according to the ONS.

“July’s rise in manufacturing output fuels hope that healthy activity portrayed by the CBI and purchasing managers’ surveys is now actually feeding through in terms of improved production,” said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

Recent surveys of sentiment in the manufacturing sector have found businesses reporting big increases in new orders thanks to a competitive boost from the fall in the pound, but the trend has yet to be reflected in the official output data.

Official trade figures, published alongside the construction and industrial output data on Friday, revealed that the UK’s trade deficit remained unchanged at £2.9bn between June and July, as an increase in imports offset an increase in exports.

Net trade has actually reduced economic growth since the pound fell in the aftermath of the EU referendum, said Tej Parikh, senior economist at the Institute of Directors.

“That’s largely the result of the UK’s strong import performance, owing to the resilience of domestic demand,” he said.

Ruth Gregory, a UK economist with Capital Economics, said that she remained optimistic about the likelihood that growth accelerates in the second half of 2017.

“The surveys suggest that both manufacturing and export growth should pick up further, while the consumer slowdown should weigh on import volumes,” she said.