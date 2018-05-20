About a week before the Italian election in March, a Franco-Italian group of business leaders met for a shooting weekend in the countryside south of Paris.

The aim of the jaunt, a “regular event” according to one person present, was to foster amitié or harmony between business chiefs at a time when chief executives see the opportunity, and necessity, to create so-called European champions to fend off competition from the US and China.

With corporate Europe in the throes of merger enthusiasm, a strengthening economy and a desire for greater cohesiveness as a backlash against Brexit, closer corporate integration is high on the bloc’s political agenda.

The arrival of French president Emmanuel Macron and his Jupiterian vision of a “Grand Europe” has also provided a political drive to create these champions even as Chinese companies push on with potential deals.

“Europe’s companies are too small,” said Carlo Alberto Carnevale-Maffè, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at Milan’s Bocconi University. “European champions could start a new cycle of exporting not just goods but also intangibles, such as services.”

Bankers and business leaders see political momentum coming from France to create champions in areas of border control and defence, energy policy, and digital data. These are all areas where, not coincidentally, France has significant corporate clout, but European regulations are converging.

“Macron’s vision is built scientifically on European public goods that are closer to the French interest. We, Italians, should be doing it for food and tourism instead of criticising Macron,” said Mr Carnevale-Maffè.

Deals have been struck in the past 18 months between Italy’s Luxottica and France’s Essilor, France’s Siemens and Germany’s Alstom and a Spanish-Italian-German infrastructure deal between Abertis-Atlantia-Hochtief.

Top European dealmakers say they are looking at similar sized deals from banking, through energy, to food.

Despite Mr Macron and his vision, business leaders and senior European bankers generally say industry is leading the politicians rather than the other way round.

“Most of the pressure and dynamics is business driven,” said a senior European dealmaker at a US bank. “Politics is riding on this to make a political statement. The competition to be bigger and more European to compete globally, rather than nationally, is a natural impetus. We don’t need Macron to think about it.”

Still, Mr Macron’s tough line on foreign governments that encourage their companies to acquire “strategic” industries in the EU while failing to provide the same opportunities for European investors, has gained traction.

It provided impetus for September’s merger between France’s high-speed trainmaker Alstom with the rail assets of Germany’s Siemens. The deal creating a group with about €15.3bn in combined sales was designed to allow Alstom to compete with China’s expansionist state-owned giant CRRC.

That deal, which involved agreements to protect French interests, indicated Mr Macron was ready to let go of assets previously deemed strategic in order to protect French companies from increasing global competition.

Being in the driving seat of consolidation was “something that was probably seen as positive” by the French government who might otherwise someday have had “to face a consolidation that might be non-European”, said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, chief executive of Alstom who will lead the combined company when the deal closes later this year.

Senior government officials have echoed the concern that non-European companies might snap up French corporates in the future.

Mr Poupart-Lafarge’s hope was that the European Commission would view the deal in a similar light when it makes its antitrust ruling later this year.

Although some bankers and lawyers in Paris said getting deals approved was becoming harder as sectors consolidated further, others said the commission was starting to view competition on a more global scale.

They argued the regulator was taking into account the competitive advantages of companies that grow to great size in large internal markets such as China, and the importance of European corporates having the heft to push back.

“When you see suddenly a Chinese company taking a stake in Daimler and Deutsche Bank this makes you look at the world differently,” said one French banker.

In this context, creating more European champions needed a new era of “give and take” among European governments about some of their most prized assets, said business leaders and bankers.

Recent history suggested caution, however, with even Mr Macron — described routinely as “pragmatic” in Paris — accused in southern European capitals of showing signs of old chauvinisms.

Meanwhile, ongoing attempts in Italy by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the League to create a government threatened to derail dealmaking in Italy, said bankers.

Both Five Star and the League have been vocal about foreign ownership of Italian businesses and have threatened to renationalise industries. One senior European dealmaker said the risk is that “Italy gets left behind”, shut out of investments because of investor concerns about political instability.

Anti-French rhetoric has been espoused by members of Five Star and the League, particularly since Mr Macron’s move in July last year to block Italy’s Fincantieri from taking over a French shipyard in Saint-Nazaire enraged Italian politicians and business leaders.

A face-saving solution was later found giving Fincantieri control and the French veto rights. But executives and officials say the episode soured the environment in Italy towards other French deals such as the opportunistic stakebuilding in Telecom Italia and Mediaset by Vincent Bolloré’s Vivendi, which has encountered regulatory, political and, ultimately, activist investor pushback.

But there is another more prosaic barrier to creating European champions: Integrating Europe’s wide range of corporate cultures that are as different as the region’s cuisines.

The merger of Italian multinational eyewear manufacturer Luxottica, an exemplar of Italian family capitalism, and French lens maker Essilor to create a €50bn eyewear group is one such example.

The deal has gained EU competition approval and is set to close by June, but former executives and industry analysts still foresee rocky times ahead.

Luca Solca at Exane BNP Paribas fears “a lengthy confrontation” between Luxottica’s founder Leonardo del Vecchio, who will remain the largest shareholder, and Essilor’s boss Hubert Sagnières as they wrestle for control over the combined group.

“The two companies have very different cultures, the merger was decided at the very top leaving most senior managers unsure of how the new entity will work and who will drive it,” said Mr Solca.

And business leaders and bankers said even more substantial reconciliation, on a political level as well as a regulatory one, would be required to pave the way to much looked for cross border deals in European banking.

Bankers said at one end of the scale sit Europe’s biggest banks BNP Paribas and Santander. At the other end are the domestic giants, such as Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo.

One example of a deal bankers consistently speculated about was the long mooted merger between Italy’s UniCredit and a major French or German bank.

Should such a transformative transaction occur, the question then would be: What would the acquiree’s European country or countries want in return?