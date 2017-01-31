Merkel stands up to Trump adviser on euro, Gorsuch named Supreme Court nominee and the decline of the research analyst

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has hit back at Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of the EU, the most forthright response by Brussels since the US election. It comes after one of the new US president’s top trade advisers accused Germany of using a “grossly undervalued”euro to “exploit” the US and its EU partners. German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the accusation, saying the German government has long upheld the ECB’s independence. But Germany’s exporters still fear the Trump effect on trade.

Meanwhile, the UK parliament has scheduled a debate for February 20 on Mr Trump’s planned state visit to Britain after a petition received more than 1.7m signatures. A counter-petition supporting Trump’s visit will also be discussed, after it gathered the support of more than the required 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate. (FT, Bloomberg, Mirror, CNN)

In the news

Gorsuch for Supreme Court “Was that a surprise? Was it?” President Trump quipped after he unveiled his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, in a primetime White House ceremony. The son of a Reagan-era cabinet official, Mr Gorsuch has been praised for his lucid and occasionally lyrical writing style and has a reputation for adhering closely to constitutional tradition. (FT, WaPo)

Kremlin cybersecurity experts detained Two of Moscow’s top cybersecurity officials are facing treason charges for cooperating with the CIA. The arrests and the treason charge, so soon after US intelligence accused Russia of interfering in the US election process and hacking the Democratic party servers, have led to questions about whether the arrests are linked. (ForeignPolicy, Guardian)

Chinese billionaire seized Xiao Jianhua, a billionaire financier with links to the family of China’s President Xi Jinping, was abducted from his residence in the Hong Kong Four Seasons Hotel and taken to mainland China at around 1am on the eve of Chinese new year. The famed “bagman” denied media reports in 2014 that he had fled the mainland to avoid the president’s corruption crackdown. His disappearance will add to fears that Hong Kong is losing its autonomy. (FT)

Man v machine Computer-based hedge funds have been admitted to a list of the all-time top 20 best performers for the first time in a sign that the dominance of traditional human investing is being radically challenged by technology. However, some well known hedge funds, such as Lansdowne Partners and Maverick, have fallen from the list this year. (FT)

More West Bank settlements Days after approving 2,500 homes in the West Bank, Israel announced plans to build another 3,000 in West Bank settlements, pressing forward with a construction binge that began after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president. The international community considers settlements illegal. (Guardian)

Apple sold more iPhones than ever The technology company returned to revenue growth and said it would accelerate in the coming months, as sales of its smartphone rebounded around the world. But its outlook fell short of Wall Street’s estimates amid continuing sales declines in China and foreign currency headwinds. (FT)

It’s a big day for

The US Fed The Open Market Committee is expected to hold its policy steady when it meets this week, but investors will be watching today’s statement for its view on the economy and inflation.

Food for thought

A test for Polish democracy Parliament finally returned to work last week following the biggest political stand-off in the country for years — sparked by a ban on journalists’ access. Can Poland, a success story of post-communist transition and democracy, withstand the ruling Law and Justice party’s ambition to roll back social liberalism and shift the country back to more conservative roots? (FT)

Mercedes and Uber Mercedes-Benz plans to run a network of self-driving cars that customers can book through Uber’s app, in a partnership that marks a departure from the intense competition between the two companies in their race to be pioneers in the autonomous car industry. (FT)

Culture of secrecy A CEO who communicates with his executives primarily via Snap messages, which vanish after they’re read. Scattered offices instead of a main corporate campus, reflecting a siloed company. At the recent New Year’s party, employees instructed not to use their phones. Can Snapchat’s covert business model survive one of the most closely watched IPOs of 2017? (Bloomberg)

Decline of the analyst The ranks of investment bank research analysts have fallen by one-tenth since 2012, as tighter regulation and falling profits have forced financial institutions to cut their brigades of economists. Incoming EU regulations are expected to deepen the research cull.(FT)

Speed-reading? Don’t The methods commonly used to teach children to read faster are inconsistent and inadvertently place many children at risk of reading failure. We need to stop following intuition and get back to a more scientific approach — such as phonetic instruction. (WaPo)

Video of the day

Why bond yields may again become political With 2017 awash in politics, the FT’s Dan McCrum examines whether recent movements in the European bond markets are a taste of what may be to come. (FT)