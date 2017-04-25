Nasdaq Composite breaches 6,000 for the first time

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The Nasdaq Composite breached the 6,000 level for the first time as investors pile into technology and smaller companies with strong growth prospects amid concerns that Donald Trump will be unable to spark inflation through tax cuts and big public spending plans. Fang stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google — led the charge. The rally also saw the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks hit a new all-time peak. Asian markets were also buoyed by Wall Street’s momentum. (FT)

In the news

Tactical voting campaign Gina Miller, the pro-EU campaigner, will unveil a plan on Wednesday to encourage tactical voting in the UK election, after raising £300,000 in six days to support politicians who will push for a “real final vote” on Brexit. Meanwhile, a majority of the British public wants Theresa May to go head to head with her rivals in live TV debates — something she has so far refused to do. (FT, Independent)

Sanctuary cities order blocked A federal court has blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities on the grounds that it is unconstitutional, in another legal setback for the administration. Here’s an explainer on how these cities work. (FT, Vox)

The future is (almost) now Uber is looking to the skies with plans for a flying taxi venture after being brought to earth by a series of management problems. The ride-hailing service says it will demonstrate flying vehicles by 2020 in Dubai and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with full-scale operations by 2023. (FT)

WHO boost Nearly 40 years ago, smallpox was eradicated. Now the World Health Organization believes it is on the cusp of notching up a second victory: eliminating yaws, a neglected tropical disease that mainly affects children in the world’s poorest countries. (FT)

Obama earns $400k for speech A year ago, Barack Obama joked about giving highly lucrative speeches to Wall Street banks. Now he’s giving them. The paid speech follows the former US president and first lady’s $65m book deal. (FT)

Another Facebook murder The social network removed a Thai man’s video — some reports suggest it took a whole day — of him killing his baby daughter. Separately, founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the dangerous side of the social revolution he helped start in New York Times Magazine cover piece this month. (FT, NYT)

It’s a big day for

Boeing The aircraft and defence company’s first-quarter results will be affected by pressure from weak demand for widebody aircraft after more lay-offs were announced last week. Here are five things to watch (including Airbus results the following day). (WSJ)

American taxpayers President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan finally lands. (FT)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is presiding over the twice yearly Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting that kicks off in Manila, his first chairing of an international summit. South China Sea tensions will be front and centre. (CNN)

Food for thought

Calm at the eye of Europe’s storm Former British ambassador to Germany Sir Paul Lever explains why Berlin is as committed as ever to the union. (FT)

How to run a more effective meeting We’ve all been stuck in a bad meeting. You arrive on time only to have the meeting start 10 minutes late. The agenda? Unclear. The person in charge? Also. There is a better way. Here are tips and strategies that can work for anyone, regardless of title. (NYT)

Airbnb’s scheme for neighbours in distress When disaster strikes, Airbnb makes it easy for hosts around the world to offer free accommodation for people in need. Its programme has been activated in nearly 60 disasters and is now widening with the aim of providing short-term housing for the displaced. Read more about the companies shortlisted for the Responsible Business Awards here. (FT)

Slipping through the fingers We are running out of sand. In some parts of the world, people are going to increasingly great lengths to get their hands on the golden grains. An explanation on why there a shortage, when sand seems so abundant. (Economist)

World economy’s upswing is not sustained growth The global economy is improving but it has to be put into context: it comes after many years of downgrades to growth forecasts. As such, the future looks far worse than it did just a few years ago, writes the FT’s Martin Wolf. (FT)

Untold story of the Silk Road The first in a six-part series on the online black market — best known as a platform for selling illegal and illicit drugs using the cryptocurrency bitcoin. It examines how a 29-year-old idealist built a global drug bazaar and became a murderous kingpin. (Wired)

Video of the day

Macron v Le Pen: policy comparisons The French presidential election has turned into a binary contest between two political outsiders, one a staunch defender of the postwar liberal order and the other a fierce populist intent on tearing it down. (FT)