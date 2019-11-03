The UK will remain much in the news this week as it gears up for December’s general election. The Bank of England meets on Thursday, when no one expects any changes to rates, though many economy watchers now believe we will see a dovish shift from the central bank, which could make a cut early next year more likely whatever happens with Brexit.

The vote to replace John Bercow as the Speaker of the House of Commons will take place on Monday.

The general election means November’s Budget has been cancelled, but the Office for Budget Responsibility will give a short update on Thursday. This basically amounts to the March forecasts being revised to allow for the accounting changes that the Office for National Statistics has implemented.

In the US, President Donald Trump is expected to attend campaign rallies in Kentucky and Mississippi ahead of elections for governor on Tuesday. Virginia votes the same day, while Louisiana holds its election for governor next week. The results will be closely watched to gauge voter feeling ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Chinese president Xi Jinping is reportedly scheduled to give a keynote speech on Tuesday at a major import expo in Shanghai — a platform he used last year to promise China would boost purchases of foreign goods.

On Thursday China’s commerce ministry will hold a weekly news conference amid worries that a first-stage trade deal with the US might not be ready in time for Mr Trump and Mr Xi to sign at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile later in November.

On Wednesday government workers in Zimbabwe are set to take to the streets for a protest march calling for higher wages. The country is suffering triple-digit inflation during the worst economic crisis in a decade. The march will be seen as a test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is accused of using heavy-handed tactics to stifle dissent after banning several opposition protests.

Finance ministers from the eurozone countries hold monthly talks on Thursday, when discussions are likely to include the recommendation for Isabel Schnabel to become the next German member of the European Central Bank board.

Elections

Spain goes to the polls again this coming Sunday, after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists came first but fell far short of an overall majority in a snap April election.

Mr Sánchez hopes to strengthen his hand but the chances of this do not look good. Opinion polls show the repeat vote could be just as inconclusive, with the centre-right People’s party rebounding from the worst result in its history and closing in on the Socialists.

The prime minister ruled out forming a “grand coalition” with the People’s party last Friday, leaving all the likely outcomes for deals to form a government fraught with difficulty.

To top it all, Catalonia is becoming an increasingly difficult issue for his caretaker government following large-scale separatist demonstrations across the region.

Background reading

The first round of Romania’s presidential election also takes place on Sunday. Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis is fighting for another five-year term against challenges from former prime minister Viorica Dancila and political newcomer Dan Barna.

● Romanian Liberal party leader nominated as new prime minister

The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius also holds a general election on Thursday.

Central banks

The Bank of England meeting will be the main point of interest this week, though it is almost certain keep rates on hold at 0.75 per cent with the prospects for the economy still clouded with uncertainty ahead of an unpredictable December election.

But peering through the fog, many are expecting a dovish shift at the BoE, which could make a cut early next year more likely whatever happens with Brexit.

Growth has been weak, with output unexpectedly shrinking 0.1 per cent in August. Meanwhile, the global backdrop has also deteriorated since the BoE’s last quarterly inflation report released that month.

Traders are pricing in a roughly one-in-three chance of a cut to 0.5 per cent by March. Those odds were as high as 75 per cent in early August but dropped as Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal caused investors to scrap bets on a no-deal outcome.

Background reading

Central banks in Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Serbia meet this week, all with their benchmark rates expected to be kept on hold.

Earnings

Marks and Spencer, J Sainsbury, Associated British Foods and Ryanair report in London this week.

M&S’s tie-up with Ocado was in the news in February, but M&S’s product range will not be available through the online grocer until next September, so the focus will be on the high street stalwart’s core business when it delivers half-year results on Wednesday. Operating profits are forecast to be down by as much as 20 per cent. The food business is expected to benefit from better pricing but the clothing and home division is likely to lack sparkle.

Sainsbury’s, which failed in its bid to take over rival Asda, reports on Thursday, where investors will be on the lookout for more detail on the strategic direction the supermarket will take. In September it announced plans to reduce annual costs by £500m over five years by closing some Argos stores, reducing financial support for its bank and cutting pension contributions.

ABF reports on Tuesday, with the outlook for its fast-fashion outlet Primark of interest in the run-up to the festive season.

Ryanair reports on Monday, when upbeat sales are likely to be offset by rising fuel costs, adverse foreign exchange movements and industrial action by pilots in the past three months.

IWG, the world’s largest shared-office group, gives an update on Tuesday, and will be of interest to investors as its 90 per cent share price rise contrasts sharply with the initial public offering woes of rival WeWork.

Contractor G4S is expected to point to a strong end to 2019 on Thursday as it looks at offers for its cash transport business.

Persimmon, the UK’s second-largest housebuilder, is expected to point towards lower third-quarter sales as it booked fewer orders to focus on the quality of its homes and build stronger customer service.

Over in the US, Disney will be the highlight when it reports results on Thursday. Investors are bracing for a tough quarter for its media networks division and pain from its acquisition of Fox assets. Investors also await updates on the launch of the eagerly anticipated Disney+, as it seeks to challenge streaming giant Netflix and as it goes up against the likes of Amazon Prime and Apple’s newly launched TV+ service.

Retailers Under Armour, Tapestry, Coty, Ralph Lauren and Capri Holdings will also be in focus, as will Qualcomm, Booking Holdings and TripAdvisor.

Economic data

In the US trade deficit data for September are due to be released on Tuesday. Deficit is expected to decrease to $52.5bn, from $54.9bn in August. Also due on the same day is the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing PMI for October, which is expected to show a reading of 53.4.

Canada releases jobs data on Friday.

Wednesday brings Germany’s factory orders figures, followed by industrial production data on Thursday. The European Commission publishes its quarterly forecasts on the eurozone economy on Thursday.

Turkey is likely to report on Monday that inflation fell to the lowest level in almost three years, as central bank governor Murat Uysal unwinds crisis-level monetary settings put in place following last year’s lira crash.

A rebound to growth for October readings on Chinese imports and exports — due for release on Friday — would help bolster China’s position. But falls for both sharpened in September, and exports have now spent more than half of 2019 in contraction.