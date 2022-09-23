Aylin Bayhan

Saint Laurent cotton blazer, £2,420, net-a-porter.com

1970s Afra & Tobia Scarpa Soriana sofa, €10,850, 1stdibs.com

Loro Piana cotton-mix and leather reversible belt, £370, mrporter.com

Victoria Beckham cotton Alina trousers, £390, net-a-porter.com

Paul Smith faux-shearling and cotton cap, £57, farfetch.com

Max&Co cotton skirt, £125, harrods.com

Officine Générale cotton-mix blazer, £315, thread.com

Louis Vuitton cotton and leather Equestrian trousers, £5,000

1930s Fana Dutch lounge chair and ottoman by Paul Schuitema, €4,950 for set, pamono.eu

Lo Decor cushion, £95, artemest.com

Ralph Lauren Purple Label waistcoat, £420

Chloé cotton-mix trousers, £1,184, farfetch.com

The Socialite Family Milano chair, €560

Zegna cotton shirt, £540

Dents Malton fleece-lined gloves, £42

Ulla Johnson cotton and leather Willow bucket bag, £1,180

Aprix sneakers, $82, clothbase.com

Universal Works cotton Kyoto jacket, £95, thehipstore.co.uk

Habitat table lamp, £45

