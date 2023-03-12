This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.1.1: The nature and sources of the British constitution: debates about the extent of rights in the UK

Edexcel Component 1, 1.4: Rights in context: debates on the extent, limits and tensions within the UK’s rights-based culture

Background: what you need to know

The article explains the arrangements negotiated by Rishi Sunak with the EU this week to reform the contentious ‘Northern Ireland Protocol’. Controversially, the protocol introduced checks on goods passing between Britain and Northern Ireland, alienating the Democratic Unionist Party and leading to the collapse of the devolved administration last year. It also gave the European Court of Justice a role in the province which was unacceptable to Conservative supporters of Brexit.

Make sure that you understand the key features of the new agreement. Follow the evolving reaction of Conservative MPs (so far mostly positive) and of the DUP (at time of writing, not finally decided). The issue is important for studying the role of the Prime Minister in UK politics; if Sunak can win acceptance for his deal, it will strengthen what has so far been an uncertain start to his premiership.

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK faces legal battle over plans to stop cross-Channel migrants

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

‘Rights are not securely protected in the UK.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks]

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 1

Evaluate the view that rights are not securely protected in the UK. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: A related issue is the government proposal to replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, on which see this piece from last November:

Graham Goodlad, Portsmouth High School