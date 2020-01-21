IBM inched back to a position of growth by the thinnest of margins in the final quarter of last year, as a new mainframe product cycle helped it shake off the effects of a secular decline in its giant IT outsourcing operations.

Big Blue’s revenue edged up by $17m, or 0.08 per cent, to reach $21.78bn for the quarter. Though only a fraction ahead of the year before, that was still enough for the US computer maker to record its first quarter of growth in a year and a half. Most Wall Street analysts had been expecting a revenue decline of nearly 1 per cent.

IBM’s struggles to return to consistent growth prompted its $32bn purchase of open source company Red Hat last year, as it sought to reposition its portfolio of tech products and services for the cloud era. Red Hat itself saw revenue growth of 24 per cent in the latest quarter and topped $1bn in sales for the first time, said Jim Kavanaugh, IBM chief financial officer.

Sales of the company’s latest mainframe computers pushed revenue from its systems division up by 16 per cent in the latest period, to $3bn. The new mainframe cycle also boosted IBM’s “hybrid cloud” revenue, a broad description of all cloud-like sales at the company that covers upgrades to customers’ own data centres and includes hardware and services. Revenue from this broad definition of cloud accelerated to 23 per cent in the quarter, from 14 per cent in the preceding three months.

IBM’s success in edging back growth also reflected an acceleration in its “cloud and cognitive” division, with revenue, in constant currency terms, up 9.4 per cent, compared to a 7.8 per cent advance in the preceding three months.

Adjusting for currency swings and the effects of divested businesses, IBM said its revenues would have grown 3 per cent in the quarter. Its pro forma earnings per share of $4.71 were down 16 cents from a year before, though they were still 3 cents ahead of stock market forecasts.

Based on formal accounting rules, IBM reported earnings per share of $4.11, up from $2.17 a year before, when it took a $1.9bn charge to reflect the effects of US tax reform.