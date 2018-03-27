Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Seven years on, the vestiges of the Arab Spring look forlorn. In Egypt, elections are taking place that are all but certain to renew the oppressive rule of president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi — every credible alternative candidate has either been detained or threatened into submission. In Libya last weekend, a US drone strike on al-Qaeda militants signalled the expansion of a shadow war in an already violent and anarchic state. Meanwhile, the destruction caused by the conflict in Syria continues apace.

Yet there is one part of the Middle East where a faint democratic pulse still beats, writes Gideon Rachman in his latest column. In Tunisia there are signs of hope. The country where the Arab Spring began is now governed by an elected coalition and is about to hold municipal elections, with a presidential poll to follow in 2019. After two terrorist attacks in 2015, security has improved and tourists are returning.

More encouragingly, Gideon notes, the leader of the main Muslim political party, Rachid Ghannouchi, who calls himself a “Muslim democrat”, has supported women’s rights of inheritance and to marry non-Muslims. Optimists hope Tunisia could serve as a role model for the rest of north Africa and the Middle East.

Bosses of big tech companies need to face facts and concede they are not charities and that their business models depend on monetising the data they collect, argues Robert Hannigan, former director of GCHQ. Because they are not honest about how they make their money, they are constantly on the back foot, driven to obsessive secrecy. Regulation, such as the EU’s new laws on data protection, will help to bring transparency where it is needed.

In the US, where gerrymandering has become an art, politicians are obliged to represent only a sliver of the population, observes Victoria Bassetti. This is evident in the frustrated struggle to pass gun control legislation. But democratic values have an alternative champion in big business: corporations like Walmart, which has a customer base of 95 per cent of American shoppers, need to represent the views of all their consumers. Increasingly they are turning their backs on politicians to do that.

Brexit is the perfect opportunity to update outdated rules on international air traffic, writes Philipp Goedeking. Airlines still operate under rules codified in 1944, in an era of propeller technology. It is time we replaced the thousands of bilateral inter-governmental agreements that govern rights to the skies with a universal framework. Britain should lead the way.

Last week, we asked readers to join the debate on whether the Big Four auditors should be forced to spin off their consulting businesses to avoid conflicts of interests. Hundreds of readers responded with suggestions ranging from making auditors liable if their clients go bankrupt to assigning all audits to a state-supervised non-profit. Here’s an edited selection of what you had to say.

Definition of welfare includes innovation — letter from Ed Black

The puzzling antitrust argument against Google and Facebook rests on a straw man — that the consumer welfare standard focuses only on prices. The definition of welfare, however, includes innovation. In fact, Microsoft and Intel’s anti-innovative actions were precisely what led to their respective antitrust actions. Ironically, Google and Facebook’s innovations have taken a dent out of cable companies’ monopolies.

Hammond, not the OBR, is responsible — letter from Robert Ford

Parliament charged the OBR with the responsibility for macroeconomic forecasts on which the budget is to be based. The chancellor must use that forecast as an input, but bears full responsibility for the budget itself. His decision to link budgetary decisions to the forecast is his alone, and one which he has full power to modify. He, not the OBR, is responsible for the consequences. This is just how the system is meant to work.

