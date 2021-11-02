Western nations have announced an $8.5bn partnership with South Africa to help transform the country into a “clean energy economy” over the next five years.

Under the deal with the US, EU, UK, France and Germany, South Africa will close its coal plants more quickly than scheduled while “supporting an equitable, inclusive transition” to renewables, said Joe Biden. The US president announced the agreement at the COP26 summit in Glasgow alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen hailed the agreement as a model for how rich countries can support polluting nations accelerate their shift from fossil fuels, calling the deal a “template in how to support the just transition around the globe”.

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, said the money would help his country implement its new climate targets. South Africa is seeking to cut its annual greenhouse-gas emissions by almost a third over the next decade, from 500m tonnes of CO2 equivalent, to 350m tonnes by 2030.

“We look forward to a long-term partnership that can serve as an appropriate model of support for climate action from developed to developing countries,” he said.

South Africa faces an uphill battle to close its ageing and breakdown-prone fleet of coal power plants because of the financial straits of Eskom, the nation’s power monopoly that runs them.

The blackout-prone utility depends on regular state bailouts to avoid default on its debts of R400bn ($26bn), after years of graft and waste, and it lacks funds to pursue a shift to renewables on its own.

Johnson hopes faster progress on phasing out coal use globally will be a major element of COP26. Coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, still accounts for a large proportion of China’s energy production and supplied nearly 90 per cent of South Africa’s electricity last year.

The “Just Energy Transition Partnership” will initial commit $8.5bn made up of financial instruments including government grants, concessional loans and “risk-sharing instruments” designed to mobilise the private sector, over a three-to-five-year period.

“The partnership is expected to prevent up to 1-1.5 gigatonnes of emissions over the next 20 years and support South Africa to move away from coal and to accelerate its transition to a low emission, climate-resilient economy,” the countries said in a joint statement.

The Climate Investment Funds, an offshoot of the World Bank focused on the energy transition, will contribute about $500m to the package during the first phase, said chief executive Mafalda Duarte.

The CIF funding, which will draw in up to $5bn from other partners, would be used to retire coal plants, strengthen the grid, build new renewables, and assist workers in the transition, she said.

“South Africa is uniquely positioned right now, if they get the support they need to get this transition started and be successful at it,” Duarte added.

Separately Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, used his COP26 speech to promise up to $10bn in additional climate finance for developing countries. Kishida, re-elected as leader just two days ago, said the extra $2bn a year over five years would be on top of an existing $60bn already announced in June by his predecessor.