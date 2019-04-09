Donald Trump has initiated a shake-up of the Department of Homeland Security, signalling a tougher approach on immigration as an increasing number of migrant families from Central America seek asylum in the US.

The White House said on Monday that Randolph “Tex” Alles would be leaving his job as head of the Secret Service, a part of DHS best known for its role in protecting the president. A day earlier, Kirsten Nielsen, was forced out as DHS secretary.

Additional senior DHS officials could depart in the coming days, an administration official said, as the White House looks at a revised version of its controversial zero tolerance immigration policy, which led to family separations at the border last year.

Under the policy being considered, migrant parents would be given a choice to either be deported with their children, or to allow their children to remain in the US alone and await immigration processing, the administration official said.

Last week, Mr Trump said he wanted to go in a “tougher” direction as he withdrew his choice for director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, another part of DHS.

“I think this is Trump attempting to find people who better align with his policies and his world views,” said one former administration official.

Mr Alles’ exit came a week after the Secret Service clashed with staff at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when a Chinese national attempted to gain entrance to the club, where she was initially let in by Mar-a-Lago security officials.

Yet analysts said the departure of Mr Alles appeared to be part of a bigger overhaul at DHS, with Mr Trump intent on removing officials, such as Ms Nielsen, who have ties to John Kelly, the president’s former chief-of-staff.

Ms Nielsen assumed the role of homeland security secretary in December 2017, having previously served as deputy chief-of-staff to Mr Kelly, her predecessor in the role. It was Mr Kelly who advised Mr Trump to hire Ms Nielsen as his replacement after he was moved by Mr Trump to be his chief-of-staff at the White House.

Mr Kelly and Ms Nielsen wound up clashing frequently with the president, with Mr Kelly ultimately leaving the White House at the end of 2018.

“It doesn’t mean Nielsen was ‘Mrs Open Borders’,” said the former administration official. “But she was very clearly in some ways trying to be someone she wasn’t. And that almost never works.”

A second former administration official described Ms Nielsen’s exit as “overdue”, saying the president had been repeatedly disappointed by the “systemic underperformance” of the department on border security — one of the main issues on which he campaigned in 2016.

That message was being reiterated to Mr Trump by officials such as Stephen Miller, one of the administration’s loudest immigration hawks, the ex-official said. “Without Kelly there, there was no one to give [Nielsen] top cover,” he added.

In recent days, Mr Trump has vacillated on his next steps at the border. After warning he could close the US-Mexico border within a matter of days, he changed course and gave Mexico a year to crack down on the number of people attempting to cross the border or face tariffs on cars made in the country.

Customs and Border Protection figures showed a 300 per cent increase in the number of migrant families stopped at the Mexican border as they tried to enter the US between October 2018 and February 2019, compared with the previous 12 months.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s hard line on immigration was dealt a blow when a US district judge in California issued a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from requiring all asylum seekers to stay in Mexico as they await their court cases. The previous policy allowed asylum seekers to remain in the US.

Meanwhile, Democrats indicated they would seek to challenge Mr Trump’s decision to install the current commissioner of CBP as acting DHS secretary.

Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the House committee on homeland security, said DHS has clear rules on succession, and that the DHS undersecretary for management was next in line to replace Ms Nielsen.

“I strongly urge you to follow the law in this matter and to nominate a suitable candidate for secretary as expeditiously as possible,” Mr Thompson said in a letter to the White House.