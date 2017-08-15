Danone once aimed to convince the world that its special yoghurts could solve a range of digestive problems. These claims were refuted, but the French consumer group could use something to settle its stomach nonetheless. After paying $12.5bn for WhiteWave, a US healthy foods maker, last year, symptoms of financial indigestion have bubbled up. Corvex, a US activist fund, has reportedly taken a $400m stake, no doubt believing it has useful prescriptions. It will find its patient unco-operative.

Danone’s charts had looked reasonably healthy last year. Operating margins had bounced back to 13.9 per cent, the best since 2011. Return on equity, too, had improved. Backed by healthy free cash flow, Emmanuel Faber, its socially conscious chief executive, promised sustainable growth.

Perhaps he meant in the ecological rather than the financial sense. Danone surprised some by acquiring the non-dairy WhiteWave at 22 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. It did so partly to add some growth. After all, WhiteWave had doubled its own ebitda over the previous three years.

Yet Danone’s largest acquisition in a decade required more than a doubling of its net debt to 4.5 times its ebitda. And Danone did so for a company with lower profitability than its own. Worse, this year there have been signs that the US company’s business has struggled, along with the rest of Danone’s food business in the region. This explains a price to forward earnings multiple of 18 times, a 10th lower than its peers.

Whatever restorative Corvex has in mind might cost a bit more than the sub 1 per cent of shares it has bought. For one thing, Nelson Peltz, another activist, has had little luck since 2012. Danone swelled its debt levels before when it bought Numico, the Dutch baby foodmaker, in 2007. Subsequently, group profit margins improved and debt fell. Whatever one thinks of Danone’s strategy over the years, the group’s sluggishly growing dairy exposure, even at about 45 per cent of sales, sits well below what it might have been without these purchases.

It is true that Danone could do more to improve its profitability, its overhead relative to sales is higher than most peers bar Nestlé. Even so, it will take a bit more than a small dollop of activist culture to bring a drastic improvement, particularly at a group the French state once promised to defend as “strategically important”.

