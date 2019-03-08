Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison, Airbus all but rules out paying back millions in outstanding loans for development of the A380 superjumbo, Facebook’s pivots to privacy raises questions about its business model and a new report shows the gender wealth gap could take two centuries to close. Plus, the FT’s Richard Waters explains how the business software apps many of us use every day are helping tech stocks make a comeback.