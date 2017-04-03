Mortgage ‘robo-adviser’ aims to speed up loan applications

A mortgage “robo-adviser” is joining forces with some of the UK’s largest high-street banks so customers can apply for home loans in minutes.

The Mortgage Gym, which has received a licence from the City watchdog to provide home loan advice, is a free site that connects customers to brokers and banks. It aims to dramatically speed up the loan application process, which usually takes hours and involves reams of paperwork.

The site allows customers to upload documents digitally by taking a photo, and then draws from Experian’s credit files to select the most appropriate mortgage options available. It is bringing on board at least 12 lenders in the coming weeks, including some of the “big four” high street banks, with a view to launching in the summer.

Customers are then provided with instant online access to a broker who can advise on the chosen deal before the application is submitted. Mortgage Gym aims to make money by charging brokers on the site a fee.

John Ingram, founder and chief executive of Mortgage Gym, said the idea to create a quick online route stemmed from stringent regulations that have slowed down the mortgage application process.

The “mortgage market review”, which came into force in 2014, was aimed at preventing a return to the irresponsible lending before the financial crisis by imposing tough affordability checks on borrowers while requiring them to gain mortgage advice.

However, the rules have lengthened the process for brokers, pushing many out of the market. Research by the Mortgage Gym estimates that the number of brokers has dropped from 40,000 to 9,500 over the past decade.

Following the rules, 47 per cent of homebuyers who begin the mortgage application process reach completion and 67 per cent of lenders cite “too much paperwork” as the main source of consumer frustration, according to the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association.

Mr Ingram described the mortgage process as “archaic, inaccurate, time-consuming and ripe for disruption”.

Other mortgage broker sites, such as Habito, have emerged in the past couple of years to provide digital advice.

Mr Ingram said: “By creating the world’s first, regulated mortgage robo-adviser, we aim to remove the guesswork, frustration and stress for homebuyers from one of the most important financial transactions in their life.

“For brokers, we believe our digital network will empower them to develop their own business with a steady stream of high-quality, pre-qualified clients without the burden of endless back-office compliance.”

A number of banks are considering robo-advice as a way to offer mortgages and other products on a lower-cost basis, at a time when many are closing branches in an attempt to cut costs.

Royal Bank of Scotland, for example, announced earlier this month that it is closing a further 150 branches as part of broader plans to make £750m of cost savings this year.

The state-backed lender has previously said it is planning to launch robo-advice in other areas such as investments, which would involve customers answering online questions to guide them towards selecting suitable funds.