The dividing line between old and new tech is not limited to gadgets a company sells or the age of its founder but whether it chooses to pay dividends. The information tech sector accounts for more than one-fifth of S&P 500 by market value. Communications are another 10 per cent. Yet few tech companies appear in the index of top paying dividend stocks.

Spending money on new ideas instead of handing it back to shareholders suits the bravado of a sector that glorifies start-up culture. Some of the largest companies, including Google parent Alphabet and Facebook, pay out nothing at all. Over the past 25 years the S&P 500 tech sector has returned less than 1 per cent each year in dividends on an annualised basis according to data from JPMorgan (but 13 per cent once capital appreciation is taken into account). Utilities have paid 4.4 per cent each year in dividends. Real estate has paid 3 per cent.

Dividends are associated with a dearth of bright ideas necessary for extraordinary growth. This argument loses ground when held up against the tax reform on overseas money that has enabled tech companies to expand cash piles without all producing radical new ideas. Alphabet has more than $110bn in cash that might be earmarked for a dividend. Apple is determined to reduce its cash pile to zero with a share buyback plan, yet has left its dividend yield a relatively low 1.5 per cent.

Those who want the predictability of dividend income need to look for older, free cash flow generating companies. Broadcom’s steady revenue growth and policy of paying out half its free cash flow in the form of a dividend means a yield of 3.85 per cent. IBM pays 4.6 per cent.

Yet tech’s distaste for dividends means companies initiating payment can expect to be penalised. When Microsoft announced its first dividend payment over a decade ago the stock price fell. Dividends signal a mature business with longevity. Neither are fashionable concepts in tech.