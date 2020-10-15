Print this page

France and the Netherlands jointly issued a call for the EU to take measures against big tech

France and the Netherlands jointly issued a call for the bloc’s competition authorities to take pre-emptive measures against big tech companies, and investors have been unimpressed by recent US bank earnings despite lower loan loss provisions. Plus, the FT’s Dave Lee explains whether Amazon will be able to handle the logistical hurdles thrown its way this holiday season. 


Falling interest rates drag on Bank of America and Wells Fargo profits

https://www.ft.com/content/8b8a4bec-6d28-462e-a18f-73b4856e1fc7


Amazon braces for winter of demand with relentless expansion

https://www.ft.com/content/9cd8038e-b38c-40d6-b2db-8f6e01cd166a?


France and Netherlands join forces to back EU move against tech giants

ft.com/content/4a9ed79e-c8c8-4b47-8055-1cd029541c32


