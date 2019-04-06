Discussion and analysis of UK politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents. Presented by Sebastian Payne.

The prime minister concluded a long cabinet debate this week by deciding to work with the Labour party, thus annoying many Tories. Will they broker a cross-party deal? Or is it all politics? Plus, we discuss Theresa May’s latest request to delay Brexit, whether the EU will insist on a longer extension and if a second referendum is becoming more likely. Presented by Sebastian Payne with Alex Barker, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green and Henry Mance. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Elliott Kime.

