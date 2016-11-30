Nothing to see here. Ignore any doom-mongering headlines surrounding the three UK banks which (to one degree or another) flunked the Bank of England’s stress tests. In aggregate, banks are safer than they’ve ever been. Shareholders are indifferent; the real winners are bondholders.

The low point of core equity tier one ratios for Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered over the past two tests was 7.6 per cent. In this year’s tougher test, that rose to 8.4 per cent. Even in a crisis involving prolonged economic contraction, a rise in borrowing costs and a double-digit fall in property prices, a bank like RBS would be solvent and functioning (although it would still fail the BoE’s “systemic reference point” for Very Important Banks). Even after accounting for a substantial fall during a stressed scenario, the lender’s tier one capital ratio would still be higher than in its heyday before the 2008 financial crisis.

The fact that banks are safer does not make their shares great investments. Banks that failed have plans for plumping up their capital cushions. Next year the BoE will add an extra “exploratory” scenario to the probe, examining banks’ resilience faced with a long-term environment of low interest rates and weak growth. For shareholders of banks in disposal mode (RBS, Barclays) or cost-cutting (all of them), regulators’ pressure to add more capital will scotch hopes that any “surplus capital” generated from higher retained earnings will necessarily lead to fatter dividends.

Bondholders have been feeling the pain from an upward move in long-term yields recently. But they should take succour from the stress tests: bigger capital buffers increase their margin of safety. The risk of “additional tier one” subordinated bond investors losing their coupons or being forcibly converted into equity is less today than it was a year ago. Shareholders in banks are unlikely to gain as much in the near term.

