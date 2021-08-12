Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bridge - Card game news.

Once studied, some solutions to problems appear so logical, it seems almost impossible that anyone failed to make the correct decision. But, at the table, sometimes one’s thoughts are un-focused.

Bidding Dealer: North N/S Game North East South East 1D NB 1NT NB 3NT

West led 3♠, and the strong dummy appeared on the table. When dummy played low, some East players put in 10♠; others won with K♠. The former had given away the contract; of the latter, very few paused before returning a spade.

When dummy hits baize, East should count declarer’s tricks: three hearts, five diamonds and, probably, a spade. If South had held A♠ or nothing in spades, he would rise with Q♠; his low play suggests that he holds ♠Jxx. On that basis, declarer has a spade trick to go with his eight other tricks. West’s 3♠, playing standard fourth-highest leads, shows a 4-card suit. So, returning a spade sets up three defensive tricks, plus East’s K♦. This is not sufficient to beat 3NT.

East-West have two spade tricks anyway, plus K♦, so East should aim to create two club tricks for his side before declarer loses K♦. To that end, a club switch is essential and, to push whatever declarer has into the waiting jaws of West’s holding, East should play his highest club. East wins K♠ at trick 1, and switches to 10♣. Whether South rises now or later, West can establish the two tricks required to beat the contract.