David Jones, the chief executive who saved Next from collapse in the 1980s and mentored the fashion chain’s current boss, has died aged 76 after a decades-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“David will be remembered by many of his colleagues as the man whose courage, good sense, kindness and hard work navigated the company through its most demanding moments in the late 1980s,” the company said in a statement.

Sir David joined Next after the company acquired Grattan, the mail-order business he ran, in 1986. He became chief executive in 1988, by which time he was barely on speaking terms with his immediate predecessor, George Davies. At one point, the company’s market value fell below £30m and its survival seemed in doubt.

Mr Davies eventually left, and went on to create the George clothing brand for Asda and the Per Una ranges at Marks and Spencer.

By the time Sir David was succeeded as chief executive by Simon Wolfson in 2001, Next was worth £3.5bn.

“David was remarkable,” said Lord Wolfson, who is now the longest-serving chief executive of a FTSE 100 company.

“He managed to combine success, humility, resilience, kindness, an accountant’s eye for detail and an extraordinary ability to put all at their ease. He was a great leader and a good friend.”

Retail commentator Richard Hyman said Sir David was “an enormously significant figure in a very significant company”.

“History shows that generally speaking, accountants who become chief executives of retailers do not become retailers in the true sense of that word.”

“But he did a fantastic job of making Next fit for purpose without dropping all the brand building work that George had done.”

His tenure at Next was all the more remarkable for the fact that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the early 1980s, at the age of just 38, but kept it a secret from all except close family until 2001.

In his 2005 autobiography, Next to Me, he said that he coped with the degenerative condition “partly by medication, partly by mental discipline and partly by sheer optimism”.

However, his career after stepping down from Next was marred by controversy. He joined supermarket chain Wm Morrison as deputy chairman, with a mandate to improve corporate governance after its botched takeover of rival Safeway.

But he clashed repeatedly with chairman Ken Morrison and retired in 2006.

He was credited with helping to save JJB Sports from collapse in 2009, but was subsequently accused of forging bank statements to disguise personal loans from JJB founder Dave Whelan and from Mike Ashley, the founder of rival Sports Direct.

The case against him was dropped due to his poor health, while his son Stuart was acquitted in 2015. JJB collapsed in 2012.