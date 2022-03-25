Cool earrings for the non-pierced set have, for decades, been the hen’s teeth of accessories – but the rise of all things preloved has brought a previously unimaginable variety of vintage and antique styles back onto the market. Meanwhile, fashion labels such as Erdem and Magda Butrym are joining the likes of Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta and Valentino in creating accessible runway styles. And, not before time, contemporary fine jewellers including Charlotte Chesnais are looking at everyday clips from a fresh angle (literally – some of hers clip from the side instead of below the lobe, for a cleaner line).

Magda Butrym silver crystal flower mismatched clip earrings, £340

Erdem yellow crystal and pearl Swirl clip earrings, £320 SO-LE Studio gold-tone leather Swan ear cuff, £130, brownsfashion.com

Valentino Garavani gold-tone, enamel and Swarovski pearl clip earring, £450, net-a-porter.com Nadia Morgenthaler + Net Sustain rhodium-plated recycled white-gold, pearl and diamond clip earrings, £47,455, net-a-porter.com

Libby Page, Net-a-Porter’s senior market editor, finds the clip-happy customer wants bigger styles that fully cover the lobe as part of the interest in “full runway looks, complete with statement earrings”, while newer jewellers are doing well with “occasion-wear and party-orientated clips”: embellished, oversized pieces that would burden a piercing.

Boucheron Quatre Radiant Edition yellow- and white-gold and round diamond Mini Ring clip earring, £2,580, selfridges.com Elizabeth Gage gold multi-stone Shiraz clip earrings, £7,820, net-a-porter.com

The simultaneous explosion of ear cuffs is also adding styling freedom. At Browns, “more is more”, says Hollie Harding, buying manager. “Ear cuffs and clip-on styles create a statement without the commitment of multiple piercings. Cuffs can be incredibly versatile, hugging the natural shape of the ear without the need for cartilage piercing. They’re an easy and more practical way to style that loaded-up look.”