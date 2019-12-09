Swedbank’s new chief executive has launched a review of the embattled lender’s culture to find out why it is facing the latest in a series of “existential crises” after a damaging money-laundering scandal.

Jens Henriksson, chief executive of Sweden’s oldest bank since October, is also revamping the lender’s organisation and replacing its chief risk officer and head of Baltic banking.

Swedbank is under investigation by US, Swedish, Latvian and Estonian authorities as well as the European Central Bank over potential money laundering in its Baltic operations.

Shares in the largest bank in the Baltics have lost more than 40 per cent of their value since money laundering allegations surfaced in February.

In an internal blog, seen by the Financial Times, Mr Henriksson asked: “One thing I have asked myself, and others, is if Swedbank has a cultural problem? When I read our steering documents, everything looks good. When I meet people in the bank, I see dedicated people with a good moral compass.

“But why has Swedbank over the last 30 years been in several existential crises?”

He has commissioned a “well-reputed external financial consultancy” to do a “cultural assessment” of the bank starting in February to see if “we fully live our values”.

A report for the bank showed that €135bn of “high-risk, non-resident” money flowed through its Estonian operations over a decade, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

It has replaced its chief executive, chairman, chief compliance officer, head of communications, and head of Swedish banking in the wake of the affair. The bank last faced a big crisis a decade ago when the Swedish government was forced to rescue it after losses in the Baltics pushed it close to financial collapse.

Swedbank said on Monday that it had started a search for a new chief risk officer and head of Baltic banking after replacing Helo Meigas and Charlotte Elsnitz, respectively.

Mr Henriksson said: “Today I introduce a new executive team to develop Swedbank and strengthen trust. Consequently, some executives leave the bank. There is no single action or event that has driven that decision.”

Under the revamp, the bank’s digital banking and IT functions will be merged while other changes are made in customer data, cash management, payment infrastructure and financial products.

Responsibility for investigations — both internal and external — into the money laundering allegations will be moved to a special task force to be headed by Tomas Hedberg, a former head of treasury at Swedbank.

Mr Henriksson said in the blog: “We have let stakeholders down by not having good enough governance and internal control. We have let suspected money launderers use Swedbank. We have had a working climate with too little openness, and too many decisions taken without debate and transparency.”