The payments provider, Stripe, is now worth $95bn after its latest round of fundraising, and more than 4.4m Americans have created businesses during the pandemic. Plus, the FT’s innovation editor, John Thornhill, gives highlights from the latest episode of his Tech Tonic podcast, which looks at two countries where citizens have been comfortable with how their government used some of their private data during the pandemic.





Stripe valuation soars to $95bn after latest fundraising

https://www.ft.com/content/b9949a88-6c09-4de5-92e7-73994bb2b62f





The Covid entrepreneurs: Americans start millions of new businesses

https://www.ft.com/content/400ae372-0cb2-48bb-8767-7986848ed9a6









