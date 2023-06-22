India’s prime minister Narendra Modi is set to address the US Congress today, and US regulators are accusing Amazon of duping customers into signing up for its Prime service without their consent. Plus, Italy has stripped China’s Sinochem of its influence as the largest shareholder in the Italian tyremaker Pirelli.

Mentioned in this podcast:

India’s Narendra Modi embarks on US state visit to deepen defence and tech ties

Washington’s embrace of Modi carries a price

FTC alleges Amazon ‘tricked and trapped’ customers with Prime subscriptions

Italy strips China’s Sinochem of its influence as Pirelli’s largest investor

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com