Private equity: Twilight for the buyout barbarians

No one likes to be called a barbarian. A quarter of a century after the 1988 takeover of RJR Nabisco by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts inspired the bestseller Barbarians at the Gate, one of the founders of that pioneering private equity group offered an alternative description of his firm.

George Roberts, the “R” in KKR, told a Financial Times conference in New York that he saw KKR as among the first in a line of activist investors who upset the capitalist order in the 1980s as they engaged in the admirable pursuit of corporate disruption. KKR made companies more efficient. “People forget,” he added, “that RJR had no governance.”

Today, Mr Roberts and the founders’ generation have become the billionaire masters of the financial services universe by purchasing companies and loading them up with debt in an effort to shake up complacent management teams, force cost-cutting and lower tax rates. They easily outshine most of the heads of the Wall Street firms in the profitability they realised, whether for their firms or for themselves.

Now these disrupters are themselves being disrupted. The buyout kingpins of the barbarian era are nearly all past the customary retirement age and are working on ways to hand over firms made in their own image to a new generation of leaders facing a more forbidding landscape.

This new world is marked by the appearance of an increasing number of competitors and resulting pressure on fees. Meanwhile, the end of easy money policies adopted in the wake of the global financial crisis raises the prospect of more expensive debt.

Hanging in the balance are the multibillion-dollar fortunes of the private equity founders themselves. Big buyout firms such as Carlyle, KKR, Blackstone and Apollo have gone public, meaning much of the wealth of their leaders is tied up in the shares of the companies they started. A lot of their money will be riding on the success of their successors.

“The firms have all gone public with the idea that the business model can live forever,” says Roy Smith, emeritus management professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. “But competition, pressure on fees and other factors have reduced some of the joy of the original business models without destroying them.

“So it is tough for the founders to get all their money out,” he adds. “They have to deal with succession to build good teams that will outlast them and add to their marketing connections.”

Carlyle this week became the first of the private equity titans to hand over power to a new generation of executives. Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin, both 51, were named as co-chief executives of the investment firm based in Washington. Founders David Rubenstein and William Conway, both 68, will remain involved as executive chairmen. Daniel D’Aniello, 71, a third co-founder, will become chairman emeritus.

“Carlyle is going about it sensibly, without taking away from the firm the founders’ clout and influence with big investor institutions,” says Mr Smith, a Goldman Sachs partner before he went into academia. “Others will do the same.”

The next generation of leaders includes a fresh crop of entrepreneurs who have built businesses on their own. They are not, in other words, just managers, although management skill has become more essential as the firms — now known as alternative investment managers — grow in size.

For example, all indications are that the next head of Blackstone will be Jonathan Gray, who made his firm’s real estate business a success, with no company coming close to rivalling it. KKR will be in the hands of Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae. Mr Bae was responsible for building KKR’s Asian business from nothing to the dominant private equity player in the region. All three essentially grew up in the firms they will one day take over.

At Carlyle Mr Youngkin earned his stripes by growing the firm’s energy business and is mostly homegrown — he spent some time at McKinsey. Among his achievements was the Goldman Sachs-led buyout of Kinder Morgan in 2006 in which the firm almost tripled its money.

But Mr Lee, one of the two newly-named heirs at Carlyle, was brought in from Warburg Pincus in 2013 as part of Mr Rubenstein’s quest to find a suitable replacement for Bill Conway, whose reputation as a steady, thoughtful investor with no interest in the limelight is unusual in the private equity industry. Under Mr Conway the flagship Carlyle buyout funds in the US have returned an average of $2.60 cents for every dollar the fund invested since 1987, putting it in the top quartile.

Stepping back: Carlyle founders David Rubenstein The Carlyle co-founder shaped private equity in several fundamental ways, particularly in regards to his obsession with fundraising. Full profile Bill Conway © Bloomberg The chief investment officer and co-founder has never sought the limelight, but he has been responsible for the high returns of the group’s flagship US funds. Full profile Daniel D’Aniello © Getty In charge of running the day-to-day operations, the chairman may not be in the news as much as the other two founders but he has kept them together for three decades. Full profile

Taking hold of the reins at Carlyle will be a particularly difficult task because of Mr Rubenstein’s high public profile. Along with his day job he also hosts a fortnightly eponymous programme on Bloomberg Television and is chairman of the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center in Washington and co-chairman of the Brookings Institution, among other responsibilities.

He is also the personification of the peripatetic lifestyle of the founders’ generation. That is in part because of his willingness to go anywhere anytime to address audiences of potential investors in Carlyle funds, though he denies ever saying that the most joyous day of his life was when he could make calls from his private plane. “My children were very unhappy when they heard that,” he said.

Mr Rubenstein cut his teeth in US politics, serving as deputy domestic policy adviser in then president Jimmy Carter’s administration in the late 1970s. After Carlyle was founded in 1987, it forged ties across the political spectrum — and across the seas. Frank Carlucci, Ronald Reagan’s defence secretary, was chairman in the 1990s. George H W Bush, the former US president, James Baker, the former secretary of state and Treasury, and John Major, the former UK prime minister, have all served in advisory capacities.

Mr Rubenstein spotted important trends earlier than most of his rivals, predicting more than a decade ago that one day his firm would become as active in mainland China as it was at home. One of Carlyle’s most successful deals ever was the acquisition of a stake in China Pacific Insurance in 2005. But competition is increasing across the Asia Pacific region as well as in the US. Today the most lucrative buyout transactions in China are going to homegrown private equity firms, such as Boyu Capital.

The Carlyle boss was also one of the first in private equity to understand that investing in technology companies would replace the buyout business at the leading edge of finance. Venture capital firms such as Sequoia stole private equity’s thunder, producing even higher returns and generating a greater investor buzz.

About three years ago, Mr Rubenstein began to examine the possibility of acquiring a Silicon Valley company, though ultimately the idea never went anywhere because he could not find a suitable candidate. He is not alone. Blackstone has recently begun telling its staff that when they defend a proposed transaction to the investment committee, they must include a detailed explanation of how technological trends will affect their targets. Meanwhile, other private equity firms, such as General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus, carved out more prominent roles in technology investment.

Failing to keep up could put some of the private equity firms in play. Carlyle, with $170bn of assets under management, lags behind Blackstone, which has $387bn, and Apollo, which has $231bn. And industry participants say a company of Carlyle’s size — it has a market capitalisation of about $7.5bn, one-fifth the size of Blackstone — could be gobbled up by a bigger money manager. Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chief executive, has long aspired to build a thriving private equity business.

In one of his many recent speeches addressing the challenges facing the industry, Mr Rubenstein hinted at the prospect, saying in Berlin in 2015: “Traditional asset management firms will acquire firms previously considered alternative.”

Survival, Mr Rubenstein went on, will ultimately depend on the old buyout executives proving they are indeed corporate disrupters who make global capitalism more efficient — and not the barbarians of the books and Wall Street legend.

“The principal challenge to the industry over the next 10 years,” he said, will be “demonstrating that private equity adds value to companies and economies and is a prudent, safe and productive investment area”.