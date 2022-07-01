Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Epistemology: theories of perception

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Helgoland by Carlo Rovelli — a brief lesson on quantum physics

  • What implications does quantum physics have for theories of perception?

  • Do Rovelli’s ideas best support idealism, indirect realism, or scientific direct realism?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article