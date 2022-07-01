Philosophy class: Helgoland by Carlo Rovelli — a brief lesson on quantum physics
Specification:
Epistemology: theories of perception
Helgoland by Carlo Rovelli — a brief lesson on quantum physics
What implications does quantum physics have for theories of perception?
Do Rovelli’s ideas best support idealism, indirect realism, or scientific direct realism?
Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet
