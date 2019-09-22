Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As the world’s largest carbon emitter, China will be in the spotlight at this week’s UN climate summit in New York. Beijing has taken steps to tackle its pollution problems in recent years, but is it working? Pilita Clark puts this question to Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, and Lucy Hornby, deputy Beijing bureau chief.

Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, and Lucy Hornby, deputy Beijing bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon

