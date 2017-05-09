Court gives starter’s orders to Newmarket housing development

Britain’s horseracing capital is once again facing a fight against a huge property development after a court ruled the government was wrong to deny the project planning permission.

On Tuesday Edward Stanley, the Earl of Derby, won a victory in London’s High Court over his plans to build 400 homes on his Hatchfield Farm estate in Newmarket. Mr Justice Gilbart found that Sajid Javid, the communities and local government secretary, had made a legally flawed decision last year when he refused to accept Forest Heath District Council’s approval of the plans.

The judge called Mr Javid’s decision a “complete and unexplained volte face”. The case will now have to reconsidered by the government.

Opponents of the proposed development say it would destroy the genteel environment required to raise thoroughbreds.

Local campaigners and the horseracing industry have said it would be disastrous as it would “tear up” the stud farm on the estate, while bringing more traffic that would make the town unsuitable for training racehorses. Thoroughbreds are also believed to require a peaceful environment if they are to breed.

They claim the development would threaten thousands of jobs based around Newmarket, with the Suffolk town considered the epicentre of the UK horseracing industry.

William Gittus, chairman of the Newmarket Horsemen’s Group, the local campaigning body, said the ruling forced the government only to reconsider its reasoning. “It does not change the decision at this stage,” he said.

“We remain confident that a revised explanation will arrive at the same conclusion, and will finally draw a line under the application for 400 houses to be built on Hatchfield Farm.”

The housing development was originally approved by the local district council, which is under pressure to meet the government’s house building targets.

A spokesman for Lord Derby, a racing enthusiast who denies his plans will damage the sport, said Mr Javid “should take full account of the significant benefits the planning application will bring to Newmarket when making a decision”.

“Not only does the application propose 400 new homes, including 30 per cent affordable housing, it will also deliver £6.9m worth of investment into Newmarket’s social and economic infrastructure.”

He added: “The secretary of state now has the opportunity to rectify his previous error and grant planning permission.”